“Chuck Got a Ring Before GTA 6”: Inside The NBA Fans Troll Charles Barkley as the Crew Receives Rings From TNT

As Inside the NBA‘s time comes to a close, the program is having a bit of a send-off tour. The program has aired some wild hijinks since it’s inaugural 1989-90 season. The show really hit its stride after adding Charles Barkley after the 2000-01 season and reached peak performance when Shaquille O’Neal joined 10 years later. Now, it’s time to say goodbye, as a recent TV deal saw TNT cut NBA coverage. While Shaq, Chuck, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith will all find homes elsewhere, this is the end of an era, and the crew wanted to celebrate it as such with ceremonial rings.

In what was an incredibly heartfelt message, NBA fans, as they are wont to do, turned the whole thing into a massive joke. Instead of taking the moment to reminisce over the moments the show gave us, commenters thought taking jabs at the on-air talent was a more fitting way to honor the show — by doing what the cast did best.

Charles and Shaq are both known as trolls. Between Javale McGee and San Antonio women, both have fought battles as the aggressor for largely no reason. Maybe turning the tables isn’t the worst idea.

Most jokes came at Barkley’s expense. “Shaq can never clown Chuck again, he finally got a ring,” said one commenter.

“Chuck finally got a ring,” echoed another.

In reference to a long running joke on the internet, one fan said that “Chuck got a ring before GTA 6,” referencing the game’s incredibly long development cycle.

The rings themselves are absolutely beautiful and quite funny in their own way. Sterling silver was melted into the base, and shaped to make a Mount Rushmore-esque set of busts on one side, while each host and crew member had their names inscribed on the other. There is also additional detail added in a plate that mentions the show’s multiple Emmy wins.

The top of the ring is covered in jewels of red, blue and white making up the NBA on TNT logo.

It’s sad to see the show go, but this is as good a send-off as it could possibly get.