Dwyane Wade Slid into Nail Polish Brand’s DMs After Jared McCains Landed an Unprecedented NIL Deal

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has played a huge role in normalizing men wearing nail-paint. Now, some NBA players are proudly displaying their love for nail polish publicly. breaking away from gender stereotypes.

But Jared McCain, who was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers at #16 in the 2024 NBA Draft, has taken his liking for nail paints to another level. So much so that even Wade was impressed by the rookie’s flaunting of his nails.

In late March, the then-Duke freshman announced that he had signed a Name, Image, and Likeness(NIL) deal with popular nail paint brand Sally Hansen. McCain just released a “Day in My Life during the NBA offseason” video on his YouTube channel and captured his photoshoot in Sally Hansen’s office.

During his photoshoot visit, one of the employees at the brand’s office revealed that Wade had contacted the brand after learning about their partnership with McCain.

She said, “Dwyane Wade saw our NIL partnership and like slid in Sally’s DM. Wanting to hear more about Sally.”

Then McCain pointed out that Wade already owns a nail-paint company. In July, it was widely reported that the Miami Heat legend showed interest in launching his own nail-paint brand. However, he hasn’t officially launched one yet.



Therefore, the Sally Hansen employee corrected McCain. She then hinted at a potential collaboration between McCain and Wade as well.

The rookie NBA star has openly professed his fondness for painting his nails since 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was influenced by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson’s nail-paint patterns.

Since then, McCain’s hobby of painting nails has translated into an endorsement with a huge brand.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade is seeking something even bigger through his love for nail-paints. He has been more confident about his hobby lately.

Dwyane Wade found further inspiration from Noah Lyles

It is not just basketball players who are showcasing open affinity for nail paints. NFL’s rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams has also taken huge strides in normalizing the hobby for male athletes.

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles proudly flashed his multi-colored nails after winning the 100M Gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Wade used this opportunity to clap back at those who had mocked him for painting his nails in the past. He used a viral photo of Lyles’ blue nail-paint job on his pinky finger to call them out.

He dared them to ridicule the Olympic gold medalist who has brought glory to his nation. On his X, Wade wrote, “And he got his nails painted Say something.”

Such developments were unheard of in previous years. While Wade has been painting his nails since his retirement, he has only recently opened up more about it.

He has learned to ignore the backlash and proudly do the activity publicly that is dear to his heart.