Dwyane Wade Speaks on Parenting Zaya Wade While Using an Interaction with His Mother as Example

Dwyane Wade was recently awarded with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at the Make Good Famous Summit. The NBA veteran received this honor for the remarkable work that he has done to uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Upon receiving the honor, Wade unveiled that it was a lesson from his mother that helped him navigate fatherhood with Zaya, who came out as transgender at the age of 12.

Wade said, “I remember when I was a kid, my mom used to always tell me, ‘Your life is bigger than basketball’. And I could not fathom that.” Basketball was the biggest thing in his life, even bigger than life itself. However, that was a young, immature version of Wade who had yet to open his eyes to the world.

While it did take him some time to get there, Wade believes that it could only turn into a reality because of his daughter Zaya. The NBA legend said that being on that stage and getting an award for his work in support of the transgender community means a lot to him. The three-time NBA Champion dedicated that award to Zaya and his entire family.

Dwyane Wade reflects on his journey as a father to Zaya Wade pic.twitter.com/ZclG8TaLrN — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) May 29, 2024

Wade said, “I have to thank my daughter Zaya for making my life bigger than basketball. I am standing in place for her as I accept this award on behalf of my entire family.” D Wade has shown over the years that his family is his biggest priority and that he is willing to do anything for their comfort.

Dwyane Wade left Florida for Zaya

In August last year, the LA Times reported that the celebrity couple was considering moving out of Florida because that wasn’t a safe place for Zaya anymore. “When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that’s not an option if my child isn’t safe there,” Gabrielle Union told Parents magazine. The couple said that California was a suitable option because it was best for their family with the primary objective of “finding a community for Zaya.”

D Wade is on a relentless pursuit to make the world a better place for his children. The NBA legend recently launched Translatable, an online community that supports transgender children and their families. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award prize money of $250,000 will go towards developing the Translatable movement further.