“Dwyane Wade thought milk costed $20 after retiring”: When Gabrielle Union hilariously revealed that the Miami Heat superstar was taking time adjusting to retired life

Gabrielle Union reveals that Dwyane Wade hilariously thought milk costed $20 after retiring, claiming retired life was hard to adjust to.

NBA athletes are some of the highest paid athletes in the entire world. Nowadays, players like Jarrett Alen have been able to acquire $100 million contracts and that isn’t to take away from the Cavs big-man. Just goes to show how much money is to be made out there in the NBA and Dwyane Wade certainly did make his fair share.

Over 16 seasons in the league, Dwyane Wade managed to secure $196 million in merely contracts that he signed. His highest paying season was when he was with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 as he raked in $23.2 million that year. The $196 million of course, is excluding any money he made off the court in endorsements and brand deals.

It’s safe to say that a retired player of Wade’s stature can live comfortably for the rest of his life, barring any tumultuous financial decision.

Dwyane Wade didn’t know how much milk costed and thought it was $20.

With this inordinate amount of wealth comes a false sense of worth when it comes to everyday items. According to Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade upon retiring, was fascinated by mundane things like the car wash and ‘Old Navy’, places he was probably not frequenting while in the NBA.

Perhaps the funniest thing Union revealed of her husband was the fact that he genuinely believed milk costed around $20. For ‘regular Joes’ like us, this sounds absurd as anything over $4 for a gallon of milk would be much too high.

Milk prices and car washes are a whole new world for the freshly retired Dwyane Wade 😂 #Heat #NBA pic.twitter.com/JAiTLW55Xw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2019

Well, you can’t really blame Dwyane Wade for believing something as normal as milk would be priced high, considering the fact that players with his level of wealth are used to indulging in much more expensive items.