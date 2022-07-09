Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrille Union spent $10-20,000/night on strip clubs without Heat legend’s knowledge

Dwyane Wade may be a man of simple taste, but his wife Gabrielle Union may have a secret passion she’d keep away from her husband.

Wade goes down as perhaps the third greatest shooting guard to ever play in the NBA. He’s a Miami Heat legend and his three rings are a testament to his greatness.

His performance in the 2006 Finals is still one of the most impressive runs in NBA history. Aside from that, he was the perfect costar for LeBron James during the Heat’s big three era, winning another two impressive rings.

Wade was one of the most athletic stars the NBA had seen. His dunks would shatter opposing defenses, and there was simply nothing they could do about it either. Wade was the perfect star for the Miami Heat, and even though LeBron James played for Miami, it’s still known as Wade county down there.

Gabrielle Union used to spend $10-20,000 on strip clubs without Dwayne Wade

In the early days of Wade’s marriage to Gabrielle Union, the Heat star’s wife found herself enjoying a somewhat expensive hobby.

Union would often find herself at strip clubs with Wade’s teammates. She regularly enjoyed herself there, and she didn’t mind spending some money either.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Union about her strip club habits, and she have a detailed response. “How much is the most you’ve ever dropped in an evening at one of those places,” Kimmel questioned. “Probably 10 or 20 thousand,” Union answered.

She also justified her response. “You don’t really think about it because — the booze,” she explained. “And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”

Union also added that going to strip clubs was never really Wade’s thing. “I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates — who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are,” she laughed. “But he would be like, ‘No, I’m gonna go home.'”

Queen of the Strip Clubs: Gabrielle Union Drops 10-20K During Her Visits to Magic City https://t.co/UA53BuAtTh #WeGotUs #SourceLove pic.twitter.com/nUWxhzbHXb — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 30, 2021

