How Dwyane Wade’s Mother Jolinda’s Drug Problem and Boyfriend Abuse Kept Son Awake at Night 14 Years Before NBA Debut

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of the many NBA stars who grew up in poverty. Wade’s mother Jolinda went to prison several times and also had problems with drug addiction. Dwyane grew up in a troubled neighborhood in South Chicago and was often forced to worry about the safety of his mother at a very young age. The outcome? the then-young man couldn’t help but constantly lose sleep as a product of his atrocious situation 14 years before his first game in the NBA.

Jolinda, apart from her drug problems, also had an abusive boyfriend and would often come home late at night. This led to even more sleepless nights for 14-year-old Dwyane Wade, who was already mature enough to understand and worry about the well-being of his mom. Wade revealed the details of this time in his book, “A Father First.”

Dwyane Wade’s childhood was marred with trouble related to his mother

While Jolinda had a range of her own problems to deal with, she would still try and make sure her two children were safe. Dwyane also had to make sure that his older sister Tragil was not getting into trouble, which later became his only job.

Jolinda would still do all she could to ensure the safety of her children. This was true even when she had drug issues and was in a relationship with an abusive man.

Dwyane Wade revealed that there was no question he wanted his mother to be safe, and spent multiple nights worrying about her. At the same time, Jolinda’s love for her children and her desire to see them achieve their dreams was also apparent. Here is an excerpt from ‘A Father First‘ on the matter.

“Mom wanted me to make sure Tragil wasn’t getting into any trouble, that she was safe, so that became my job, just as my sister was raised to protect and look out for me—Jolinda Wade’s only son, the youngest child and only boy in the household. Even when our mother’s own troubles took hold, getting her deeper into drugs and a relationship with an abusive boyfriend, she still did whatever she could do to keep us safe. There is no question I worried about my mother when she was out at night, and loved her so much I couldn’t sleep because I wanted her to come home and let me know she was okay. But there is also no question that Jolinda Morris Wade’s love for her children and her desire to see us achieve our dreams was the most important truth of my early years.”

Quite frankly, this is not a situation many across the world could handle, or bear no grudges over. So, despite her troubles, perhaps Jolinda really did do a bang-up job raising her children.

Jolinda and Dwyane Wade share a unique and special relationship

The mother and son pair has seen a lot of struggle in life, something that has forged a deep bond that is still going strong. Jolinda has been a part of her son’s life throughout the ups and downs and has always wanted the best for him.

Speaking to CBN, Jolinda talked about her drug problems. She claimed that she has always felt guilty and did not know how to get herself out of addiction. While she never apologized to her two kids, she claimed that she had her own ways of saying sorry:

“I could look at them and I could be like, ‘I’m sorry.’ You know, I didn’t know how to say it out of my mouth, but I was saying it as I look at them, ‘I’m sorry that I’m this person. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to get out of this thing here.’”

The helpless nature of this situation is beyond heartbreaking. And for the sake of this family, we couldn’t be happier about their blessed situation today.