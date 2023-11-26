Earning $10 Million More Than Lakers, $6.58 Billion Worth Knicks Ranked First in the NBA in Operating Income

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has become one of the most lucrative sporting leagues in the world. Alongside the NFL and the English Premier League, the NBA stands tall as one of the richest leagues on the planet currently. This also means that the league has some of the wealthiest franchises, valued at billions of dollars.

The Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers hold the top 3 spots for the most valuable NBA franchises in 2023. All three franchises have estimated valuations of over $5 billion, with the Warriors valued at $7.7 billion, and the Knicks and the Lakers having valuations of $6.7 billion and $6.4 billion respectively.

In a recent post on Instagram, Boardroom shared the numbers of teams with the highest operating income in 2023. As per the rankings, the New York Knicks stole the top spot in terms of operating income, with a staggering $169,000,000. The Lakers are also not far behind, with $159,000,000 as their operating income.

However, that is still $10 million less than their East Coast rivals. The LA side are followed by the Houston Rockets earning $125,000,000 to take the third spot.

The other featured franchises are the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Miami Heat, each having an operating income of $120 million, $115 million, $113 million, and $108 million, respectively. The operating income of the Boston Celtics, however, is surprisingly only $88 million. The ninth position is shared by the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at $85 million.

The main reason that makes the Knicks a valuable organization is their location. The Knicks’ home arena, the Madison Garden Square, is a highly profitable venue. Moreover, the New York market is no joke when it comes to generating revenue.

The Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks are among the most valuable teams in the world

As per Forbes, the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks are among the world’s top 10 most valuable franchises. With a valuation of around $7 billion, the Warriors rank third in the Forbes list, whereas the Knicks currently rank ninth with a valuation of around $6.6 billion.

These rankings have fluctuated over the years, with the Warriors jumping to third place from fifth in 2022. The Knicks, however, were once ranked third on the list in 2022 before dropping to ninth this year.

The NBA has realized its potential as a globally expanding league, with an audience from over 200 countries that tune in to watch the games. Global business currently accounts for at least 10% of total team and league revenue. Hitting an all-time high last year, the league is currently trying to bolster its programs in global markets, especially in regions of growing interest such as India.