“MVP is cooked guys, Nikola Jokic won, it’s over, the media sucks!”: Twitter reacts as journalist votes reveal the Joker has pipped Joel Embiid and is going back to back 

Nikola Jokic looks set to be crowned as the league MVP going back-to-back and beating out Joel Embiid and Twitter is not happy.

The MVP voting ballots have officially closed and through some careful digging and compilation, curious fans have deciphered which player will be winning the MVP award.

A lot of the media personalities, analysts, and journalists have already tweeted out their preferences and it didn’t take long for the MVP picture to take.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets looks to have clinched the MVP award for the 2021-22 NBA season. He has done so by an overwhelming margin.

Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid? Advanced stats over regular stats?

Nikola may have the best-advanced stats in the game, however, is it truly okay to choose those over the scoring title winner? The league’s first center to win the scoring title, in fact.

Embiid’s name was among the first to be shouted out and the Cameroonian has been in terrific form. To add to it, his team’s record is far better.

If the Denver Nuggets lose 1 out of their last 2 games (Memphis,LA) Nikola Jokic will have the worst record of any mvp to win the award since 1955. (Worse than 2017 Westbrook) Why is nobody talking about this? pic.twitter.com/qbxNz7ceWv — SackedMuse ®  (@SackedMuse) April 6, 2022

The regular-season numbers that Joel Embiid put up are insane.

Can’t believe Embiid became the first center to average 30ppg since 1982, first player to average 30ppg on 50% shooting and 40% 3pt since Steph Curry in 15-16 and averaged the mist points on the least minutes in nba history only for Jokic to win mvp and make the 2nd team 😐😐😐 — Kenobi (@Generalkenobi28) April 12, 2022

It looks as though none of the fans’ pleas have been loud enough. The votes have been cast and the Joker will be the MVP.

Do you think he deserves it? Check out the stats below and make the judgment for yourself!