Eddie Johnson Breaks Down Why Victor Wembanyama Has Taken an MVP-Leap This Season

Victor Wembanyama has had an incredible start to the 2025/26 season. Averaging 33 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 57%, he’s proven that he took a step forward and evolved during the offseason. NBA veteran Eddie Johnson believes he has taken that “leap,” going from a super-talented rookie to one of the elite players in the league. But what has been so different about Wembanyama this season compared to his first two?

For starters, he has reportedly grown an inch in height. He now stands at 7-foot-5, a two-inch increase from his rookie season a couple of years ago.

Secondly, Wembanyama has put on more weight and is now up to 235 pounds, about 30 pounds heavier than when he entered the league. Johnson believes the added weight has helped Wembanyama immensely.

“He’s gotten stronger,” Johnson told SiriusXM NBA Radio, before adding that the Frenchman has not just grown physically.

“And not necessarily stronger in the weight room. But he’s gotten stronger mentally,” the former sixth-man of the year continued. “To say, ‘I don’t care if you’re stronger than me. I’m going to go over the top of you. I’m going to be more creative. I’m going to go around you. I’m going to do what Hakeem [Olajuwon] taught me up and unders.’”

With Hakeem the Dream’s tutelage, Wembanyama might just become unstoppable. So far, he’s been a highlight machine to start the season. He’s been getting tons of blocks, is hitting step-back threes, and even 360 layups. For a guy of his size, it’s incredible to watch.

That’s why Johnson can only sit back and marvel at the new and improved Wembanyama. “The guy has learned how to use footwork. It’s simply amazing.”

All in all, it seems like Wembanyama is destined for an MVP-level campaign. Beyond that, some analysts already believe he’s on course to reshape the GOAT conversation in basketball altogether.

Nichols Regrets Underselling Wembanyama

When Wembanyama was drafted in 2023, analyst Rachel Nichols had declared that Wembanyama would be a top 10 player in NBA history. Fair. But now, with the start that he’s had and other things in perspective, she wishes she had gone even higher.

“Before he was drafted, I said he was going to be a top-10 player of all time. I think after watching these first few games, did I undershoot it? Is he going to be a top-5 player of all-time?” Nichols questioned on Open Floor.

Through three games, Wembanyama has been dominant, deservedly earning the Western Conference Player of the Week award. To make things even better, his San Antonio Spurs are 4-0 so far. But there’s still plenty of season left, and ultimately, his MVP campaign will depend on how healthy he stays.

In his rookie season, Wembanyama dealt with ankle and hip injuries but still managed to play in 71 games. Last year, his season was cut short by deep vein thrombosis, which forced him to miss 30 games. Nobody is questioning the Alien’s talent, but concerns about his durability remain. If he can stay healthy, though, the league better watch out.