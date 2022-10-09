Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Availability of the King Could Simply Be a Question of Motivation

Will LeBron James take part in the preseason game vs Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

LeBron James and the Lakers sure haven’t started off the preseason in the greatest way imaginable.

To this point, the franchise has played 3 games and lost all three matches.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. The franchise’s big three actually looked good together, with Russell Westbrook especially looking much rejuvenated. Of course, all this was the case, before Anthony Davis got injured… again. This time, it was his back that has proven less than okay.

So, with Anthony Davis perhaps out for this game, it’s important to ask.

Will LeBron James be available to play against the champion Golden State Warriors?

Will LeBron James play against Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

To the relief of countless fans across the world, LeBron James is completely healthy. And ready to play if called upon, as per ESPN.

If the Lakers’ big three can line up against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, this would be a preseason game for the ages.

However, with Anthony Davis being in the condition he is in, it is possible he is forced to sit out, which could dictate if James decides to suit up for this outing against their Cali rivals.

So, in conclusion, it all depends on if Anthony Davis takes the floor against Golden State.

What to expect from the Lakers this season?

Much like this report, the upside of the Lakers this season depends on the health of Anthony Davis.

If he stays injured, at best, this is a team that makes the play-in tournament, or just sneaks into playoffs directly.

However, if the Brow can manage to stay on the floor for some long stretches, it isn’t unthinkable for this side to be one of the top 4 seeds in the Western Conference this season.

So, all Lakers fans can really do this season is cross their fingers, and hope Davis’s body can somehow hold on long enough. And then, perhaps this franchise doesn’t disappoint its fans all over again.

