“Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are Better Than Kobe Bryant!”: Numbers Prove Unbelievable Reality about the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant is an all-time great of the NBA. Heck, according to many, the man may even be a top 3 player in the history of the league. Of course, it is a bit hard to prove it with absolute certainty, however, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from trying their darndest. But, as it turns out, his case for it may not be even close to as rock solid as some fans would hope.

You see, an NBA Redditor recently went into a deep dive into Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant’s stats. And let’s just say, what they found won’t be very pleasing to fans of the Black Mamba.

Stats say that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have both been better than Kobe Bryant during their careers

Yes, that is a wild statement to say the absolute least. However, the numbers do seem to line up.

Take a look at the tweet below to see the Redditor’s post.

“I know lots of people have an emotional connection with Kobe, for all that has happened, I’ve been watching NBA since the mid-’80s, I’ve watched Kobe play hundreds of times (literally), and again, Kobe is not only worse than both of them, Kobe is not a top 10 NBA player, not by a mile, I even think he is not even top 15, but I can settle for him to be in the 10-15 category. Personally, I have a hard time putting Curry above Durant or Durant above Curry, they are both too good. But again, not a single list puts durant and curry above Kobe, and they are all wrong. What do you think? I edit, please if you comment in the thread, say if you agree or not with my opinion, and why. I edit again, for those who say that Kobe was too old and his career stats reflect that, OK, pick the best 5-6 years of Kobe, and the best 5 years of both Durant and Curry, AGAIN, both have much greater stats. They are just both better players, not in a thousand years would I pick prime Kobe before prime durant or prime Curry. I edit again, some people commenting I am a kid, I am too young, here against the gen z commenting, and so on. I am almost 50, and I have watched THOUSANDS of NBA games, yes, thousands, not hundreds. I’ve been watching the NBA since the mid-’80s.”

Now, numbers don’t lie, they don’t often tell the whole truth either.

Frankly, Durant and Curry have done it in an era where it is far easier to score since there is far less defense being played.

And to add onto that, it’d be a great disservice to Kobe Bryant to ignore the different contexts his career went through.

Overall, while this is a fun little fact, it’s hard to say the Black Mamba was worse than these 2 players purely based off numbers.

What are Kobe Bryant’s career averages?

In 1,346 games played, Kobe Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game.

The legend also shot 44.7% from the field, 32.9% from three, and 83.7% from the free-throw line.

