Eddie Johnson Urges Trae Young to Be Patient as Hawks Delay Contract Extension Talks

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the court after being fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena

Advice can sometimes come from the most unexpected places, even if it’s spot on. Retired NBA legend Eddie Johnson had some words of wisdom for a young baller named Trae Young. The former Sixth Man of the Year urged the Atlanta Hawks superstar to be patient as he navigates his current contract dispute.

It’s currently extension season in the NBA, and some of the league’s biggest superstars have already signed new deals. Young is also eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract, one the Hawks have yet to officially offer.

Young appears displeased with the delay and recently tweeted in support of NFL superstar Micah Parsons, who is dealing with a similar situation with the Dallas Cowboys. The tweet cleverly mirrored Trae’s own predicament. Johnson, however, believes Young shouldn’t resort to such measures.

At the end of the day, Trae will get paid. That’s the point that Johnson pinpointed during his recent interview on Sirius XM’s NBA Radio. He urged the four-time All-Star to just remain patient. “They’ve already given in to him quickly on the last contract,” stated the 66-year-old. “They didn’t fight him on that one. They gave it to you. And it paid 37, 40, and 43 million. I don’t understand. Just be patient, man. Just look at the big picture here.”

“Everybody knows you’re going to get paid!”@JumpShot8 talks with @TermineRadio about Trae Young’s passive-aggressive behavior during ongoing contract talks with the team. pic.twitter.com/G2XMxXUWp2 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 7, 2025

Trae is watching guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and even De’Aaron Fox get paid, and he wants a piece of the cheddar too. But there’s no need to rush it. Acting too soon might make the organization question whether they can fully trust him. That’s the key point Johnson was trying to make Trae aware of.

“The big picture is one, they’re not going to cater to you like they used to because they did it in the past, and word out of Atlanta wasn’t too good in regards to you, and sometimes how your teammates might have viewed you and how you acted. I think they’re trying to send you a message,” Johnson added.

The former Houston Rockets man wasn’t done there either. He assured Young that, in the end, he will get the compensation he deserves. “I think he should accept it. Don’t get immature and start sending out tweets, and start doing all that. Because you are going to kick and scream and don’t get your way right away, when everybody knows, you’re gonna get paid!”

Young may not appreciate this unsolicited advice, and he may have his reasons for being skeptical of the Hawks’ front office. But it’s important to also consider Eddie’s perspective. The East has never been more open for a team like the Hawks to make a run and potentially reach the Conference Finals, or even the Finals.

If the only thing on his mind is getting paid, that sets a precedent. It tells the franchise, his teammates, and the city he plays for that all he cares about is securing the bag. That won’t reflect well when people look back on his legacy. Don’t worry, Trae. The money is coming.