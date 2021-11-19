“Erik Spoelstra almost did the Dwyane Wade table leap celebration”: Miami coach hilariously imitates the former legend by almost recreating D-Wade’s iconic celebration after the Heat-Wizards clash  

Erik Spoelstra almost recreates the iconic Dwyane Wade “table jump” celebration as the two meet up post the Heat-Wizard clash.

The Miami Heat hosted the Washington Wizards at the FTX Arena as their last home game before going on a 4-game road trip. A contest with only 5 led changes and 3 ties, witnessed an incredible duel between Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal. While Beal dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, it was Jimmy Buckets who overshadowed the Wizards guard as his 32 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds helped the Heat to grab the 112-97 win.

The past week has been absolutely successful for Erik Spoelstra and the team. After winning 4 straight games, the squad has now taken the first spot of the Eastern Conference yet again. And this victory definitely called for a celebration.

Coach Spo looked rather cheerful after tonight’s win. And how did Erik decide to celebrate? By almost recreating the iconic Dwyane Wade “table jump” celebration, while D-Wade was in the stands.

NBA Twitter reacts to Erik Spoelstra almost breaking out the Dwyane Wade “table jump” celebration

Right after the game, Spoelstra and Wade met and exchanged a few pleasantries. However, before the two linked up, the Heat head coach almost channelized his inner Wade by breaking out the legend’s iconic celebration.

Here, have a look at the hilarious clip.

Spo with the “THIS IS MY HOUSE” at the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UGhy42gGXm — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 19, 2021

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

It definitely is special to see the bond Wade and Erik have after all these years. And Dwyane being at the arena definitely meant a lot to Spo. When asked about Wade’s presence at the FTX Arena, Erik said this:

Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade being in the house tonight for Heat-Wizards and his new book. pic.twitter.com/mOnJ0WdpWc — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 18, 2021

The Heat have now had a successful 4-game stint. Playing their next 4 games against the Wizards, Pistons, Wolves, and the Bulls, Miami will hope to grab a few more wins and keep their winning streak going.