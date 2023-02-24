“Ernie Got Me Showing Everybody My Grandson”: Charles Barkley’s White Friends Hilariously Forced Him Into Showing Off Henry

Nov 30, 2013; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers former basketball player Charles Barkley on the set of ESPN College Gameday before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has quite the private life. Despite him being in the spotlight as an All-NBA caliber player for 16 years and then jumping straight into basketball analysis side of things for the next 23, Chuck has managed to keep most of his personal life away from the all the hubbub as there is very minimalistic knowledge out there about his family.

What is known about the Chuckster is that he’s currently married to Maureen Blumhardt and has been with her since 1989, when he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. They met in Pennsylvania due to him playing in Philly at the time. They have one child together, a daughter named, Christiana.

Christiana Barkley recently married the founder of the tech company ‘DemandByte’, Ilya Hoffman, and made headlines when it was hilariously revealed that Hoffman was not a sports fan. Either way, Chuck gave his blessing for the marriage and the two would have a son together as well.

Charles Barkley on his grandson, Henry.

Charles Barkley is a first-time grandfather as his grandson, Henry, was born just over 10 months ago. Chuck, who just turned 60 years ago, was slated to retire from any form of work as he wanted to enjoy the wealth he’d accumulated over the past 4 decades.

However, with Turner Sports locking him down for another 10 years with a contract worth anywhere between $100-200 million, NBA fans can rejoice at the prospect of seeing Barkley on ‘Inside the NBA’ for several years to come. Though, there is another reason for why Charles accepted the contract.

While on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Chuck was asked about his grandson, and he revealed that he feels motivated to work due to the fact that he needs to help out with his admission into a university. According to him, getting a college degree will cost upwards of $1 million by the time Henry turns 18.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Charles Barkley story if there wasn’t some quip or the other. He would hilariously go on to say that his white friends like Ernie Johnson have gotten him in the habit of showing everybody his grandson because ‘black people don’t usually do that’.

Charles Barkley on his marriage to Maureen Blumhardt

Charles Barkley and Maureen Blumhardt have had a long, successful, and ongoing marriage of nearly 35 years and many wonder how they’ve managed to pull this off. According to the 11x All-Star, Maureen is very accepting of him.

“I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am; she’s a great mother,” said Barkley. The two seem to have quite the lighthearted relationship as well as Maureen once hilariously tweeted out that it was the food Chuck was eating that made his clothes fit tighter, not the dryer shrinking his clothes.

