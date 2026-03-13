ESPN Insider Calls Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game “A Little Fake”

Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game on Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The Heat center was averaging under 20 points per game coming in, and he hadn’t scored more than 31 all season. Perhaps it was the sheer shock of it all that has caused what can only be described as a mass psychosis event in its wake.

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Rather than celebrating what a hilariously random and incredible achievement this was, there is a not insignificant number of people out there giving this the “well, actually” treatment. It’s a bit disheartening to see, honestly, because why do we watch sports, the greatest unscripted entertainment in existence, if not to be surprised and delighted from time to time?

The Hoop Collective is a really great podcast for NBA junkies, but Tim Bontemps has been the only voice of reason when it comes to Bam’s 83. Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon have rained on Bam’s parade, and yesterday, they welcomed the like-minded Anthony Slater of The Athletic to the show to pooh-pooh it even more.

“To me, it was like a 66-point game masquerading as an 83-point game,” Slater said. “He probably should have been subbed out early fourth.”

Slater argued that because the Heat had the game well in hand with plenty of time left, that Bam should have been taken out. The outcome was decided, he reasoned, plus, “What if Bam came down on an ankle or something like that?”

Slater’s take is kind of wild, for a few reasons. For one, the game was basically in hand before it began, because the Wizards are actively trying to lose so that they can have a better chance at someone like AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer in the draft. Their loss to the Heat was their ninth in a row, and they made it 10 when they surprisingly showed a little fight but still lost to the Magic in overtime last night.

The Wizards have a 5-27 record on the road this year. Bam could have enjoyed a night out on South Beach with A’ja Wilson and the Heat still would have won, so that argument folds on itself.

Secondly, NBA players are criticized all the time for not playing, so now we’re going to blast them for staying in when they’re doing something special? Worrying about Bam rolling an ankle is really like bottom of the barrel content like MCU’s ‘What If’, or like when a manager takes a pitcher out before the ninth inning of a perfect game because he’s worried about going over some arbitrary pitch count.

Slater isn’t ready to go to war in order to declare Bam’s 83-point effort illegitimate, but he did say, “Look, it is what it is, I’m just saying the 83 part of it was a little fake, but if Bam Adebayo scored like 66 points and played three, three-and-a-half quarters, it’s basically what he did do, and that was incredible to me.”

The issue is that while 66 points is amazing, 83 is truly historic. It’s the second-most points in a single game in NBA history, and by doing it, Bam ensured that his name would be near the top of the all-time record book for decades to come. If he had stopped at 66, we wouldn’t still be talking about it three days later.

As Bam approached the record, the Wizards were trying every trick in the book to stop him. They triple-teamed him. They fouled other guys intentionally. They tried to waste the shot clock when they had possession.

Bam chasing history became a randomly great game-within-a-game moment that people will always remember, and no matter what Slater or anyone thinks about how it went down, the fact will always remain that he found a way to do it.

The Heat won, Bam didn’t get hurt, and the Wizards were already embarrassing enough to begin with. Neither Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra nor Bam himself are apologizing for it, so no one else should, either. Sports makes us all a little crazy sometimes, but let’s not forget why we watch in the first place.