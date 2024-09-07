Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Once Took Down Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon With a 22-Point Performance

Bronny James is expected to feature alongside his father LeBron James for the Lakers at some point in the upcoming season. However, it’s unclear how much game time he’ll see in his rookie year. If he manages to get any against the 76ers, he’ll likely run into an old foe in Jared McCain.

The first-round pick and the former USC star faced each other several times in high school. One particular battle between the duo was memorable for the Sixers guard, where he dropped 22 points against Bronny and his star-studded team.

The Slam High School YouTube channel shared highlights of a game between Centennial High School featuring McCain and Sierra Canyon School starring the Lakers guard from the 2023 California High School playoffs. In the close back-and-forth affair, Bronny got off to a hot star with a quick seven-point burst.

The guard opened the scoring for his team with a brilliant jumper before pivoting to playmaking. He made some incredible passes and was active in grabbing rebounds. However, his shooting went cold and he finished the game with just 13 points.

McCain on the other hand was locked in throughout the game. His outing did not get off to a good start as he suffered a minor injury in the opening exchanges. However, he was able to bounce back from it. He led the home team to a 68-63 victory with a stellar display on offense.

While McCain got the better of Bronny in that matchup, the Lakers star will be eager for a rematch in the NBA. However, it’s unclear whether they’ll get the opportunity. The 76ers rookie, who was picked 16th overall, will likely play more often than the Lakers guard. However, it will be in a limited role. On the flip side, it’s unclear whether Bronny will even get minutes on a nightly basis.

The 76ers and Lakers are scheduled to battle each other only twice this season. They will play face-off on November 8th at the Crypto.com Arena and on January 28th at the Wells Fargo Center. The odds of McCain and Bronny rekindling their high school rivalry in their rookie season are low.

However, if they play well and establish themselves as key role players, they could have the opportunity to slug it out like they did back in the day.