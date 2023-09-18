HomeSearch

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 18, 2023

Estimated to Be Valued $14,100,000 Less Than LeBron James, Ben Simmons Will be the 4th Costliest Free Agent in 2025

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) while driving for a shot during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Frank Michael Smith, the anticipated free agents of 2025 were ranked according to their Annual Average Value (AAV). Surprisingly, among the top contenders was none other than Ben Simmons, and his placement was nothing short of remarkable. What caught the eye of many was the fact that Simmons’ AAV fell only $14,100,000 short of the legendary LeBron James.

It’s evident that Simmons’ trajectory hasn’t been quite the same since his days in Philadelphia. Battling a series of injury setbacks, the road hasn’t been easy. However, against all odds, he remains a prominent figure in the upcoming free agency market, poised to secure the fourth-highest contract in 2025.

Ben Simmons is two spots below LeBron James

Topping the list is LeBron James, commanding an impressive AAV of $49.5 million. In stark comparison, Ben Simmons’ estimated value stands at $35.4 million, a margin of $14.1 million. 

The Tweet read:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/frankmikesmith/status/1703759821525152169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Breaking down their current salaries, LeBron’s income stands at $49,511,644 per annum, while Simmons commands a still formidable $35,448,672 per year. These figures reflect the average annual earnings derived from their respective contracts, with LeBron representing the Lakers and Simmons now playing in Brooklyn.

Sliding in between the two are the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, both with an anticipated AAV of $44 million. It’s essential to note that these values are based on market projections and are unlikely to be the true value of their salaries during free agency in 2025. 

LeBron and Simmons were once similar prospects

Reflecting on their earlier careers, it’s intriguing to note that LeBron James and Ben Simmons were once hailed as similar prospects during their respective drafts. Both were lauded for their ability to orchestrate plays, showcasing elite court vision, formidable physicality, and masterful ball-handling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandesBrock/status/1400269058029895683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While LeBron has undoubtedly surpassed the monumental expectations set for him, Simmons finds himself at a pivotal juncture, still striving to fully realize his potential on the court.

