“Evan Mobley is hybrid of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Garnett”: The Guard Whisperer believes Cavaliers big man has unlimited potential

Evan Mobley was one of the best rookies last season and arguably the best centers of the last few years’ drafts who has a clear potential to be The Best big in the league.

Mobley was last year’s 3rd overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 21-year-old made an immediate impact as soon as he came into the league.

Playing with a backcourt of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland and another big man Jarrett Allen in the starting five, the 6ft 11’ former USC star helped Cleveland be one of the best teams in the East until everyone started getting injured.

The only players in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG, 8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 BPG and 50% FG during their rookie season. Tim Duncan

Pau Gasol

Chris Webber

EVAN MOBLEY Hall of Famers and Evan Mobley. Elite. @evanmobley pic.twitter.com/LZDJEELmlJ — Will (@TheWillHoltz) July 29, 2022

Evan made himself one of the top candidates for Rookie Of The Year, as the Cavaliers were able to finish within a Play-in spot where they would match up with Brooklyn Nets and crash out. He lost the ROTY to the #1 pick of his class, Cade Cunningham.

Cavaliers being able to keep their squad and getting everyone back from the injuries would mean they would be in contention for a Playoff spot in the 2022-23 season. Mobley would try to be more authoritative and start his journey to become a perennial star in the league.

Evan Mobley is already a top two-way big man in the league

Last season, the two-way big man averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks a game and was one of the dominant forces in the league even though he played alongside Allen, who was an All-Star with a very similar game to Mobley’s.

But it seems the ROTY runner-up wants more out of his game rather than just being an orthodox big. He recently went to basketball development specialist Olin Simplis, also known as “The Guard Whisperer,” a top trainer, famous for improving players’ skills to perfection.

Simplis has worked with the likes of Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Spencer Dinwiddie, and many other stars in helping them strengthen their guard skills and 3-point shooting.

KD, Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Mobley, and Mike James putting in offseason work 🔥 📍 Coach Olin Simplis “The Guard Whisperer’s” Friday Run pic.twitter.com/3CnR9rM2DM — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2022

The Guard Whisperer sees Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Garnett like potential in Mobley

With the league already having a lot more expectations from 7-footers than to just be an orthodox big, Mobley wants to be up there and is in the best place to do so.

“Evan is such a special talent,” Simplis talked about his expectations for the sophomore. “We want to make sure we exhaust all of his tremendous potentials. With that being said, we prioritized this off-season to improve on three things.”

NBA trainer Olin Simplis (@osimplis) calls Evan Mobley a Garnett and Antetokounmpo hybrid; his next step is to be in conversations with the best bigs in the NBA Simplis also talks about what the two have been working on this summer! Full interview: https://t.co/JRZ9wqyzmM — Wenzell Ortiz (@wenzellortiz) August 4, 2022

“Firstly, his perimeter shooting — especially the three-ball. Secondly, Getting downhill with his second dribble and either elevating over the defender in the midrange or turning the downhill drive into a post-action. Thirdly, finally working back to the basket — having strong one-two go-to actions and counters off of that.”

Olin spoke very highly of him, “His next step is being in the conversations with the best bigs in the league,” Simplis on Mobley’s progression. “I see Evan as a hybrid between a Giannis and KG. The way Giannis takes the ball off the rim and puts pressure on the opposing team with the push and his play-making abilities. KG’s back-to-the-basket turn-around actions. Just keep refining his overall game! The kid has a chance to be special.”

