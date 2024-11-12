“Never Gives Up on Anyone”: Stephen Curry’s Mother Sonya Sheds Light On Qualities Warriors Superstar Got From Her

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his mother Sonya Curry after beating the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sonya Curry has been around the NBA for nearly four decades. She first played the role of a supportive partner to Hornets legend and her ex-husband Dell Curry for the entirety of his 16-year NBA career which ended in 2001, before returning to the stands in 2009 to cheer for her son, Warriors icon Stephen Curry.

She doubled up on that duty when her younger son Seth entered the league in 2013. Sonya’s role in helping the trio have successful careers is undeniable, and she has no reservations about taking credit for it.

On the Got It From My Momma podcast, host Vickery Smith asked the 58-year-old what characteristics and personality traits Steph got from her. She responded,

“[Steph is] very compassionate. He wants to see the best out of everyone and he never gives up on anyone. He’s always like,’You can do it.’ So that’s just like me. Like I am a nurturer by nature and I just want people to just believe in themselves. So I think he gets that from me.”

Sonya’s unshakeable trust helped Steph rise from being an undersized guard at Davidson College with little hope of amounting to much in the NBA to becoming the greatest guard of his generation, if not in league history. She helped build a tenacious mindset that got him through the hellacious spell early in his career when a slew of ankle injuries threatened to derail his career.

Steph refused to let the ailments define him and credited Sonya for shaping his indomitable spirit.

Stephen Curry once revealed the best advice his mother gave him

During his days in AAU basketball at the turn of the century, Steph, like most kids his age, felt the weight of every loss and would ponder obsessively about bad games. After his team suffered a heavy loss, the guard was distraught about his performance, which he labeled ‘unacceptable.’

While he was beating himself up over it, Sonya came through with words of wisdom that changed his outlook. Reminiscing about that interaction in a conversation with The Players’ Tribune, he said,

“[My mother told me,’] Steph, I’m only going to tell you this one time. After that, this basketball dream….. it’s going to be what it’s going to be. But here’s what I’ll say: NO ONE gets to write your story but you. Not some scouts. Not some tournament. Not these other kids, who might do this better or that better. And not EVER your last name. None of those people, and none of those things, gets to be the author of your story. Just you.”

The shackles were off and Steph no longer gave too much credence to losses, injuries, and dismal performances. He shaped his unique legacy on his terms, which wouldn’t have happened without Sonya’s sage advice.