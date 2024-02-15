Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus ‘Proudly Boasts’ Father’s Net Worth Growth to $3 Billion in Just 40 Years

Michael Jordan is the richest basketball player to have ever lived. Currently having a net worth of $3 billion, Jordan has amassed his astronomical wealth, in what many would consider a relatively short span.

Advertisement

An Instagram user by the name ‘the Sports Influencer’ made a video showcasing Jordan’s network over the years. The video started with Michael back in 1984, when the Bulls legend was just a 21-year-old. The video values Jordan to be worth 450,000 as a rookie, most of it coming from his rookie contract and his deal with Nike. The video would go through various stages of Jordan’s life, finally coming to a close when the valuation reached $3 billion.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2qJUbNOD3v/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets last year, Jordan has skyrocketed his financial valuation and would enter the ‘ multi-billion dollar’ club, as the Bulls legend turned 60.

Surprisingly, Jordan seems to have amassed a fortune, in what seems like a relatively short period, a testament to his status of being ” The Greatest Basketball Player Ever.”

The Bulls legend took just 40 years to establish an empire of his own. Jordan has multiple investments in Nike and NASCAR, and they seem to have paid off well. As of this year, MJ has safely crossed the $3 billion mark, making him the richest athlete on the planet.

On the special occasion of Jordan crossing the $3 billion mark, Michael’s son Marcus Jordan, took to Instagram to proudly showcase his father’s achievement. Posting the above-mentioned video, Marcus gave MJ his flowers, like any son would for his dad.

Advertisement

Marcus Jordan made a fortune for himself

Unlike his father Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan never quite managed to become a successful basketball player. With his endeavours on the court failing, the NBA and its lucrative deals became a faraway dream for Marcus. But even though Marcus is no Michael, he has still done well for himself.

Marcus is a successful social media influencer with over 186,000 followers on Instagram alone. He also runs his business/boutique store, ‘Trophy Room’, which sells exclusive merchandise from Nike and Jordan collaborations. With all his endeavours combined, Marcus is reported to be worth $5,000,000.

As for Jordan’s other son Jeffery, he too is doing quite well for himself. Just like Marcus, Jeffery too didn’t make the NBA. After playing his last season for UCF, Jeffery decided to pursue his education, while also working part-time with Nike. As of today, Jeffery owns a few businesses, while also partnering with Nike on a few projects.

Being the oldest child among the five Jordan siblings, Jeffery boasts the highest net worth out of the five. As of recent reports, Jeffery Jordan is valued at $24 million, with some reports claiming the figure to be even higher.