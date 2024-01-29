Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Rockets? Jan 29th Injury Update On The Lakers Superstar Amidst Ankle Problems

After a heroic display against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Texas to face the Houston Rockets. An interesting matchup awaits between the Western Conference rivals as the visitors aim to extend their winning streak to three. Amidst the anticipation, concerns grow over the availability of LeBron James as the Lakers superstar continues to struggle with his ankle problems.

The latest updates on 29th January indicate that the 4x MVP has failed to recover from the ongoing peroneal tendinopathy on his left ankle. Because of this condition, the 39-year-old has possibly been dealing with inflammation in his tendons, resulting in pain around the outside of his foot. This has listed the Akron-born as ‘questionable’ for the upcoming encounter against the Rockets.

This has been a recurring theme for the 4x champion as the excessive workload has delayed his recovery process. Despite aiming to restrict his playing time to no more than 29 minutes, James is averaging 34.6 minutes per game at the moment. Due to this, he may stay on the sidelines for the fifth time in about a month after already missing five matches overall.

Amidst the concerns, the 20x All-Star has sustained his excellence on the floor to aid his franchise in its endeavors. Till now, the 2004 ROTY has been on an impressive run, averaging 25 points per game alongside 7.5 rebounds per game and 7.6 assists per game. This further put his impact under the limelight as the Lakers aim for a playoff spot.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers cope with the absence of LeBron James?

The team initially dealt well with the absence of their talisman, winning both their first two matches. Since then, they have lost all three games without him, extending the run to 2-3. Even in a recent encounter against the Los Angeles Clippers, their shortcomings in the absence of the small forward became prominent.

Thus, James undoubtedly has a direct impact on the outcome of the match as he displayed in recent times. In the previous win, the King recorded a triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists after registering a double-double of 25 points and 12 assists in the victory before that.

So, his possible absence shifts the pressure entirely on the head coach Darvin Ham. The coaching unit has been unsuccessful at times in making up for the lack of presence of James. Thus, it would be interesting to witness whether the storyline takes a sharp turn this time around.