“Everything Else Is Clickbait”: Devin Booker Calls Out ‘Asinine’ Narratives About Kevin Durant

On the latest episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, JJ Redick hosted Devin Booker. During the must-see 66-minute episode, the two superstars from the basketball world had discussions regarding several interesting topics, and the greatness of Kevin Durant was one of the most interesting in the discussion.

JJ Redick kickstarted the conversation by talking about Kevin Durant being one of the greatest players to set foot on the basketball floor. However, according to Redick, people spend less time appreciating KD for the icon he is and criticize him more for his career path.

“I think whatever happens for the rest of Kevin’s career, we’re gonna look back in 10 or 15 years and be like why the f**k did we spend all this time with all the bullsh*t discourse and not just appreciate literally one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. He’s literally one of the greatest players ever and we spend too much time on the bullsh*t instead of just appreciating his f**king night-to-night greatness,” Redick claimed.

After being frustrated at the critics, the ESPN analyst decided to educate the viewers with an interesting fact that showcases KD’s greatness. The host revealed that Durant followed LeBron James as the player with the 2nd longest streak of recording 25 or more points per game.

“LeBron James has 20 straight seasons scoring 25 points or more a game. That’s the record. You know who’s second? Kevin Durant. 15 in a row this year,” JJ spoke about KD.

JJ is spot-on in stating that analysts and enthusiasts spend more time ripping apart Durant’s legacy than actually analyzing it. Despite being one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, the Slim Reaper is trolled for his infamous move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to this day despite almost a decade having passed since.

Devin Booker wasn’t worried about all the negative chatter surrounding his teammate. According to D-Book, no past legends of the game or their peers had any negative remarks about KD. For any player in the league, especially of the Slim Reaper’s caliber, this fact means much more than being slammed by the media.

“The real ones know. Everything else is clickbait in my opinion. Like my biggest thing, I’m sure he says the same thing, getting respect from the ones that you respect, the real legends of the game, the people that can sit at the same table as you, once you’re verified by those and your idols. They’re always gonna say something, that’s just media,” JJ explained.

It is tough to disagree with the Phoenix Suns guard. No player will ever be able to please every analyst and enthusiast. However, having the past legends of the game speak highly of you – that’ll definitely matter to KD more than anything else. From what the esteemed individuals from the basketball world speak about ‘the Durantula’, he is regarded highly and is considered an offensive assassin and among the best to ever do it.

Kevin Durant often defends his legacy on social media

While Kevin Durant claims he doesn’t respect the opinion of analysts and fans, on several occasions, the 6ft 11” forward has defended himself from naysayers who tried to tarnish his reputation.

Known for indulging in heated debates with users on social media, we’ve seen the two-time champ clap back at his detractors very frequently.

Kevin Durant has had an illustrious career. Having one of the most decorated resumes – 14 All-Stars, 10 All-NBAs, 4 scoring titles, an MVP, two championships, and two Finals MVPs – KD doesn’t need to prove himself. He’s an all-time great who will surely be a Hall-Of-Famer once he retires.