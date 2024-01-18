“Everything Should Be Championship”: Gilbert Arenas Brings Up Paul George’s Post-Game Comment That Left Shaquille O’Neal Upset

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers posted an impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder improving to a 23-7 record in their last 30 games. Post-game, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal asked superstar forward Paul George how far the team could go. The 33-year-old responded diplomatically, leaving O’Neal disappointed, who believed the Clippers should boast about their championship aspirations.

On the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast, retired NBA star Brandon Jennings and Gilbert Arenas had a brief chat where Jennings somewhat agreed with O’Neal’s assessment.

“I’m hoping [the Clippers] go far [this season]. But from that [Paul George] interview, it doesn’t look like they have the confidence to make it to the championship. I think this late in their careers, where they are at, everything should be championship. It’s nothing else that should be put on the table or on the board. It should be championship with the talent that they have.”

Considering the talent that the Clippers squad have, the veterans are not expecting too much from the team. Not to forget, this season could be the best and potentially final chance for George, Harden, and Westbrook to break their championship duck as the ‘Big 4’ of George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook might not play together next season.

Last week, Kawhi signed a three-year, $152.3 million extension with the team to commit his prime years to the franchise. George and Harden are set to become free agents in the 2024 offseason. Westbrook has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which he’s expected to opt out of.

The Clippers won’t retain all four due to salary cap restrictions. Reports suggest they are closing in on extending George’s contract. Harden will expect a massive contract after his resurgence this season. Westbrook’s run as a discount veteran will likely end in the summer, and he’ll expect a bigger deal.

This season will be the quartet’s only run together. Kawhi is the youngest of the four and will turn 33 in June. The other three will be in their mid-30s in the offseason.

Shaquille O’Neal, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett’s opinion on Clippers’ championship aspirations

After Paul George refused to say the Clippers could win the championship, Shaquille O’Neal expressed his disappointment. On TNT’s post-game show, the four-time NBA champion said:

“I’d have liked him to say, ‘We can win a championship.’ Someone asks the question how far we can go? I’d liked him to say, ‘We have all the ingredients to win a championship.’ Because you have to start putting it out there now. Gotta say it now.”

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett also claimed the Clippers team needs to start thinking about winning the championship. On the Ticket and the Truth show, Pierce said:

“They’re seeing what the potential of this team can be. I know they ain’t won a championship together, but all the pieces are lining up.”

He added that the Clippers are the only team that can challenge Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the West. Garnett agreed and said:

“You look at the other teams [Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder], they are building for the future in the now. [This Clippers team], they are ready to win now.”

Pierce concluded with a proclamation, saying:

“This is [their] window.”

The Clippers are refraining from inviting pressure by declaring their championship aspirations. However, three Hall of Famers are pushing them to embrace it and push themselves to win it all.