Ex-Clippers Forward Chooses Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris got into hot water a couple of months ago after claiming that Kawhi Leonard was more feared in the NBA than Stephen Curry. With that still fresh in many people’s minds, Morris’ decision to select Carmelo Anthony over Kawhi during a ‘start, bench, or cut’ question surprised everyone.

Morris appeared on the latest episode of Real Talk with MJ and addressed several things, including his upbringing in Philadelphia and his new job with ESPN.

Morris began by praising Leonard and claimed that they kind of grew up together. Labeling Kawhi a very hard-working player, Morris felt sorry about not having won the title with him for the Clippers. He also mentioned that Kawhi really cared about the game, and it was great to see him without any injuries.

Sensing this to be an opportune moment, the host presented Morris with a tough question. “Couple of questions … Start, bench, cut. We’ve got prime Melo [Carmelo Anthony], prime KD [Kevin Durant], prime Kawhi,” he chuckled.

“D***,” was Morris’ first reaction to the toughie. But he did answer. After a moment of thought, Morris added, “Hey, that’s though bro. I am going with … cutting Kawhi.”

“I’m cutting Kawhi,” he reiterated, before explaining his reason. “Even though he played both sides of the ball, you know what I mean? I am cutting wide open because them other two monsters, they scored just too well. And you know what? I am going to get the edge to Melo. I am bringing KD off the bench.”

“Melo … s***, when I was young, that’s the only player I used to watch. Like Melo was my guy, you know what I mean. He scored it crazy. KD scored crazy too. They already know that’s just my preference. Both, crazy amazing players, amazing scores if we are just talking about straight buckets. It might not be everybody’s cup of tea but the s*** Melo used to do, I was always a fan of,” Morris added conclusively.

After nodding to Morris’s answer the entire time, the host asserted that due to the ring culture, people often underestimate how much Anthony has accomplished in his career.

Melo’s record speaks for itself. It is not easy to be selected as an NBA All-Star ten times and an All-NBA Team six times. Perhaps Morris had a point in selecting Anthony.