“Excuse My Language, Kids”: Kyrie Irving Delivers a Hilarious Analysis on the Mavericks Big Victory over Kings

Apr 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) react during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic finally managed to get a win again. Yes, that isn’t exactly something to celebrate too much about. However, the fact that it came against the 3rd seeded Kings, on the back of a painful losing streak means something. And of course, the franchise now has the same record as the 10th-seeded Thunder at 38-42, firmly putting them back in the play-in race.

During this game, Irving couldn’t have possibly been any bigger of a presence. In over 43 minutes, the man had 31 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals, on 12 of 23 from the field (52.2%), and 6 of 10 from three (60%).

After the game, Irving was asked about his thoughts on such a dangerously close game. And in response, the man had a rather hilarious answer. Let’s dive right into it.

Kyrie Irving apologizes to kids everywhere for his language

Kyrie Irving may pull off the odd controversial statement from time to time, but the man does seem to have turned more family friends over the years. The man curses a lot less, while also generally projecting a much happier image to the world. And after the win against the Kings, that side of him sure didn’t change. Here were his thoughts on the game.

Kyrie: “I’m glad I got some food in me in the second half. Sh*t, I had to get it going. Excuse my language, kids.” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/8kvzVw9UHf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 6, 2023

“I’m glad I got some food in me in the second half. Sh*t, I had to get it going. Excuse my language, kids.”

Fasting for so long, whether it be for religious reasons or otherwise can be beyond difficult. Playing a sport while doing so though… that seems like it may be in the realm of impossibility. And for the sake of his health, we’re glad Kyrie Irving made his decision, no matter how tough it may have been. And in the end, the Mavericks were heartily rewarded for it.

How did the NBA community react to this?

Given that this is Kyrie Irving, the NBA community was always going to have all kinds of reactions to these comments. And sure enough, they absolutely did. Here are just some of the tweets below.

Ramadan Kyrie is just different pic.twitter.com/TqX7RNFQup — . (@Yankees_Heat_) April 6, 2023

Kyrie after eating some fruit at halftime: pic.twitter.com/QMUnwybuLu — RaptorsDen (@raptorsden4) April 6, 2023