“F*** No!”: Kendrick Perkins Urges Knicks to Stay Away From Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

Despite trade rumors doing the rounds surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks since the offseason, both parties seem to be working toward keeping the Greek Freak in Milwaukee. However, teams like the New York Knicks are hovering, if recent reports are to be believed.

Advertisement

The Bucks announced recently that they want to build around Giannis and possibly be buyers at the trade deadline. But with an 11-16 record, many find that hard to believe.

Enter the Knicks and other teams who would love to acquire Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal. However, former player Kendrick Perkins doesn’t understand why the Knicks are trying to get in on the Giannis sweepstakes.

“I wouldn’t touch that s**t if I’m the Knicks. I wouldn’t touch Giannis,” Perkins shared on Road Trippin’. “One, you’re going to have to give up 2 or 3 major pieces. So, then you’re going to be concerned with depth.”

Yes. Depth is one of the main calling cards of the Knicks this season. They have 10 different players averaging at least 10 minutes per game. They also have six players averaging double digits in points per game.

Kendrick Perkins says the Knicks should stay away from Giannis “Would you put OG Anunoby in that trade? F*ck no!” (Via @RoadTrippinShow) pic.twitter.com/2Nk9DR3qXS — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 19, 2025

Perkins reiterated that he wouldn’t be worried about the Jalen Brunson-Giannis two-man game. They would eventually figure out how to play with each other.

But the Knicks would definitely have depth issues if they went for Giannis. And why would they, since they’re already favorites to make the NBA championship with their current roster? On top of this, Perkins pointed out that Antetokounmpo hasn’t been healthy down the stretch in recent seasons.

“Number two, Giannis hasn’t been healthy in what? The last two, three postseasons?” Perkins questioned. “So, would you take that risk? We’re talking about over the last few seasons, it’s been his calf. That’s all bad.”

Calf injuries are indeed scary for a man of Giannis’s size. The main fear is an Achilles injury, but even a strain could nag at him the entire year. This season, Antetokounmpo has managed to play in 17 out of 27 games. So, he has been tending to his calf.

With all these factors, Perkins simply couldn’t advise the Knicks to make a move for Giannis. Especially if it involved giving up key role players.

“Would you throw OG Anunoby in that trade? F**k no!” Perkins said. “You need those pieces… I wouldn’t do it. If I was the Knicks, I would stay just the way I am.”

The Knicks are 18-7 as of now with the best point differential in the Eastern Conference. While it may be tempting to add a player of Giannis’ caliber via trade, why mess with a proven formula that’s been working?

A devil’s advocate might argue that the Knicks need to make a blockbuster trade to compete with teams in the Western Conference, should they make the Finals. But with another month and a half before the deadline, it would be smart for them not to force a deal for Giannis. Instead, they should wait it out and see if the Bucks or their situation changes.