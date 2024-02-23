FACT CHECK: Did Damian Lillard’s Wife Cheating on Him Lead to Their Divorce?

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after making a three point basket from half court against the Western Conference All-Stars during the third quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard experienced a series of personal struggles since moving to Milwaukee last summer. The Bucks star recently announced divorcing from his wife and college sweetheart Kay’La Lillard, with whom he shares three children. The split has been messy for Lillard and includes several harsh demands and public revelations, which adds to the mounting challenges that Dame might face.

However, the internet has suggested wild theories about the couple’s split amidst this fiasco. There are even rumors which suggest that Kay’La had cheated on Dame, which led to their divorce. However, did Kay’La even cheat on Damian Lillard for them to split so drastically?

Facts of the matter

The rumors about Damian Lillard’s wife Kay’La cheating on him are all false. There are no substantial shreds of evidence to back these claims at all. Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La on October 2nd, 2023, with whom he shares his three children. Lillard filed for the divorce just five days after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The couple were college sweethearts and first met at Weber State University in Utah. After years of dating, the couple got married in September 2021. However, Damian Lillard filed for divorce just two years after his wedding, citing “irreconcilable differences” that had caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage in the Clackamas County Court. The filing also suggests that the couple had started living separately as early as December 2022.

Commenting on his divorce, Lillard recently told Yahoo! Sports, “People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family, and I’m going through a divorce.” Lillard was always known for being candid. And through his statements, he gave a clearer picture of his recent struggles transitioning to Milwaukee and dealing with his personal struggles.

Reasons for the hoax

The reasons for the hoax are the several internet rumors and claims that add up to create confusion and misunderstanding amongst fans. A tweet from the user Media Man on X alleged that Kay’La was cheating on Damian Lillard with the team trainer and assistant coach on multiple occasions. However, in a twist of the moment, the account retracted from its stance within the same tweet and said, “I made it up.”

Furthermore, an episode of the Dub’s World podcast also alleged Kay’La Lillard to be cheating on Dame, given the intensity with which the Bucks star is fighting for his divorce. The podcast claimed that given Dame wanted Kay’La to drop his last name, move out from their family home in Portland, and was reluctant to pay her attorney fee, the aggression quite likely suggests that he is acting upon his wife for probably cheating on him.

However, all of these allegations are false, given they are only made based on assumptions. There has been no concrete proof to suggest that Kay’La Lillard had cheated on Dame, and neither have the couple commented on anything regarding the same since the filing of their divorce.