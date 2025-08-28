Rachel Nichols Picks Knicks as Her Favorites to Make It Out of the East Next Season

Over the last few years in the NBA, the Eastern Conference has paled in comparison to the West. However, nothing is quite like the state of the East ahead of the 2025-26 season. The conference is completely open, with many differing opinions on how things might pan out. NBA analyst Rachel Nichols, however, remains determined to put all her chips on the New York Knicks.

Following the Achilles injuries to Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the landscape of title contenders have changed. Although the Indiana Pacers were in the NBA Finals last season, the absence of Haliburton, in addition to losing Myles Turner will hurt any chance they had at replicating their success.

Following Tatum’s injury, the Celtics also parted ways with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. While it did save them some money, it is widely being considered an unwise move that has decimated the roster which won the 2024 NBA championship.

Many also believe the race to the Finals in the East is a two-team race between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. Both teams have the talent and the experience to make a deep run, but the Knicks intrigue Rachel Nichols much more.

“I’m very bullish on the Knicks because I think they have the combination now of sort of getting the roster a bit right,” Nichols said on the Open Floor podcast.

One of New York’s biggest weaknesses last season was their lack of depth. In their Eastern Conference Finals series against a loaded Pacers squad, it wasn’t an effective tactic to play their starters 44+ minutes each game. This offseason, however, the management has addressed those issues.

The Knicks went out and signed Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson. Those two additions provide above average role players who can certainly alleviate the pressure from the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

New York decided Tom Thibodeau wasn’t the right man for the job anymore. As a result, they relieved him of his duties. A decision that Nichols wasn’t a fan of.

“I do not think they should have fired Thibs. But what’s done is done,” Nichols said. The Knicks went on to hire Mike Brown as a replacement, a move which changed Nichols’ overall opinion about the Knicks’ head coaching situation. “I really like Mike Brown and think he’ll have a good touch there,” he added.

Unlike Thibodeau, Brown is an offensive-minded coach, which may be the answer to truly unlocking the potential of the Brunson-Towns duo. On the other hand, the Knicks already have the defensive infrastructure to be at least an adequate team on defense; another trait which entices Nichols to believe in New York.

“They also have just enough experience and grit, so to speak. All those experiences that I think can get you in those in-between moments,” Nichols proclaimed.

The Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals since 1999. The city and fans are patiently waiting for the moment they are on basketball’s biggest stage, competing for a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. This season has all the makings for the drought to finally come to an end.