Fact Check: Did Draymond Green Offer Chris Paul $1 Million To Become Bronny James’ Godfather? Quashing Wild Rumor

Claim: Draymond Green offered Chris Paul $1,000,000 to become Bronny James’ godfather

Bronny grew up in and around the NBA sphere. With his father, LeBron James, being the face of the league for over 2 decades, it’s understandable as to why him and his family draw as much attention as they do. Being in the NBA also brings about connections within the league.

LeBron has spent several years building these connections, forming bonds with players that look to be lifelong. Chris Paul is one such player. Their friendship off the court is so strong that Bronny’s godfather and guardian if anything were to happen to his parents is CP3.

Fuelled by this information, a claim was made on ‘X’ stating Draymond Green offered an exorbitant amount of money directly to Paul to take his place as godfather to James Jr. The validity of such a claim is shaky at best. Once it was revealed who made the claim, it made sense almost immediately as to why such a rumor was floating about.

Draymond Green reportedly offered Chris Paul $1 million to give up his right as Bronny James’ godfather. “In hopes of getting closer to LeBron.” (Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/7oRwFci3og — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 25, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no truth to anything that was posted around this story. ‘NBACentel’ was the account that pushed this ‘news story’ out. ‘Centel’ has become a powerhouse in the fake news space as they generate millions of interactions per day from spreading rumors that were conjured purely through their imagination.

The name of the account is similar to the legitimate X news account, ‘NBACentral’ and they use eerily similar profile pictures. So, it’s easy to be duped by them at first glance.

In regards to this specific story, there have been no reports or updates on Chris Paul’s position as ‘godfather to Bronny’. The reason for why Draymond was chosen in particular as the ‘protagonist’ of this false story is because of his connection to LeBron.

Despite their many battles in the Finals, both Green and James become very close off the court. So much so that NBA fans have started to poke fun at their friendship, mainly with respect to Green’s supposed admiration of LeBron, with that same premise being utilized here.

It’s safe to say that if something as dramatic as a $1 million transaction took place for the right to be Bronny’s godfather, it would be national news at the very least.