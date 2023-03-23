“Pressure Doesn’t Exist For Me”: LeBron James Scoffed At Cavs Teammate, Sasha Pavlovic, For Assuming He Felt Pressure

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James didn’t reciprocate the ‘pressure’ narrative says former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate. LeBron James arrived in the NBA as an 18-year-old. The King was highly touted as the best prospect high school prospect that the NBA had borne witness to.

In addition, James was considered the heir to Michael Jordan’s throne despite Kobe Bryant having just three-peated with the Lakers. Since then the four-time NBA MVP has been subjected to pressure from the media, his league counterparts, as well as his own teammates.

The mandate to be successful has always been placed on the Lakers superstar. James, nonetheless, has shouldered the burden for almost two decades now and has more than delivered on his end.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Sasa Pavlovich has made an enthralling revelation. Regarding LeBron James and his perception of the concept of pressure.

Former Cavaliers forward Sasa Pavlovich provides LeBron James’ thoughts on “pressure”

Sasa Pavlovich and LeBron James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a period of five years between 2004 and 2009. Pavlovich was a first-hand witness of James’ development and growth into eminence.

Earlier last year, Pavlocich gave an interview with ‘Swish cultures’ while filming the ‘Derby Documentary’. Pavlocvich made certain intriguing comments regarding LeBron James‘ mindset when it comes to the subject of pressure.

Pavlovich said:

“I used to ask him, how do you not feel pressure? How do you get 30 every night and we know all the teams are trying to stop you from getting 30? He’s like, ‘Pressure’? I don’t feel pressure’ That word doesnt exist to him.”

Pavlovich’s comments are not taken out of context. For James, himself has basically made that statement right when he was a high school phenom and had the world looking down on his shoulders.

It’s precisely that mettle that enabled the 38-year-old to be one of the top two players of all time.

LeBron James discusses expectations as an 18-year-old

James has previously outlined how he didn’t feel pressure when asked at his first official interview. The four-time NBA laughed down the question and responded with humility stating that he is just doing what he loves to do.

That is to play the game of basketball. James even went on to double down on his stance in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s no surprise that a perennial great like James does not endure pressure. Heavy is the head that wears the crown and no doubt, James has solidified himself as an eternal star, despite the outside politics and narratives driven by the media.