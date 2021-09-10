“LeBron James will absolutely make the Finals, where Kevin Durant and Brooklyn will beat him!”: Stephen A Smith makes a very bold claim about the Nets vs Lakers rivalry

Stephen A Smith makes his pick between LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets for the 2022 NBA championship

LeBron James and the Lakers could probably bring in any available player in the world right now, and the Nets would still likely stand as favorites. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

Despite how rosy things may look in LA, Brooklyn has been looking like a whole damn garden for a while now. Ahead of this past season, the only worry fans really had for the team was the ball-dominant nature of all their big three. And, now that it’s clear that that was never really a problem, the team is ready to wreak havoc while being completely healthy next season.

Due to this, many in the NBA community have put their money on the Nets for the 2022 NBA championship. And it seems Stephen A Smith has also wholeheartedly joined this group.

On a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A Smith revealed his thoughts on the Nets vs Lakers rivalry. And let’s just say, his comments couldn’t have been bolder.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are not front runners”: Stephen A Smith makes a bold claim about LeBron James’s Lakers and Kevin Durant’s Nets

At this point, because of the Lakers and the Nets, both conferences have a superteam, as well as other contenders, about a superstar away from the same level.

Due to that fact, many are excited about this upcoming season, and especially the NBA Finals to come. But, one thing most fans have been adamant about is, even if the Nets are favorites right now, the difference between the two teams is marginal at best. And so, no one can really make a surefire prediction of what happens in a 7-game series between them.

However, it seems Stephen A Smith has a different opinion on that one. Here is what he had to say on the topic, on First Take.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are not the front runners, that would happen to be the Brooklyn Nets… That being said, I fully expect the Lakers to meet them in the NBA finals. And how will they come together? It’s very, very simple. LeBron James is one of the top two players on the planet. AD is one of the top five players on the planet. Russell Westbrook is a superstar and that three-headed monster, along with some of the pickups, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk. People like that, they are built for the postseason.”

He further goes on to add in the show that, if the two teams were to meet, he had complete faith in the Nets to come away as the victors, Without a shadow of a doubt.

With regards to the Lakers making the Finals. Yes, it is a likely scenario. But, given the quality of the Western Conference this upcoming year, does it really happen? Or is there a team that can throw a spanner into the team’s works?

Only time will tell.

