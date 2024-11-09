Fact Check: Have the Bucks Fired Head Coach Doc Rivers?

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts as he coaches against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No team this season has been as disappointing as the Bucks. Despite boasting two bonafide superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they are 2-7 and sit second to last in the Eastern Conference standings. Their only wins have come against the Jazz, who are the worst team in the West, and the 76ers, who were without Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

The blame for their dismal start to the campaign has been pinned solely on Doc Rivers. Since taking over as the Bucks head coach midway through last season, he’s led them to a 19-26 record. His predecessor Adrian Griffin was fired 43 games into his rookie season as a head coach last year, despite leading Milwaukee to a 30-13 record.

Rivers has been on a longer leash, but rumors spread on social media that he had reached the end of his rope and had been fired.

Claim: Bucks have fired Doc Rivers

A post on X claiming the Bucks have parted ways with the veteran head coach went viral and many fans believed it to be true.

BREAKING: The Bucks have parted ways with Doc Rivers, per @ChrisBHayne pic.twitter.com/p93ffCIvGF — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 9, 2024

While it’s hard to blame them for not taking the claim at its face value, as it’d be the least surprising move the Bucks make after their dismal 2-7 start to the season, it’s not true.

Verdict: Doc has NOT been fired

The post is from a parody account called ‘NBA Centel,’ which pretends to be NBA Central, the massively popular aggregator account on X. The account often posts fake reports to dupe unsuspecting fans on social media and has amassed a massive following due to its hilarious posts.

BREAKING: Bronny James announces his retirement after just four games with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Via @WindhostESPN) pic.twitter.com/MehiQ4S2Rw — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 8, 2024

The account frames its captions as NBA Central does for its posts and tags reporters and insiders to suggest it’s a real new report. Its ability to mislead fans is unmatched.

For now, Rivers is still the Bucks’ head coach and there have been no concrete reports suggesting that the veteran is on the hot seat. However, if the team continues to spiral downward, Milwaukee will likely consider heading in a different direction and parting ways with him.