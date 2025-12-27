Fact Check: Is Jimmy Butler Dating Billie Eilish?

The Golden State Warriors might be reeling from issues both on and off the court right now. But according to the internet, the team’s star small forward Jimmy Butler is having a rather good time.

It isn’t surprising to see stories of high-profile celebrities dating pop up on a daily basis. In fact, entire sections of major publications are dedicated to relationship gossip. Though whether those stories are true is another matter altogether.

Butler, who was recently in the news for saying that the tiff between head coach Steve Kerr and team veteran Draymond Green turned him on a little, has allegedly been hanging out with popstar extraordinaire Billie Eilish.

CLAIM: An Instagram fan page called Durant sparked the rumor, claiming that the two were seen together in the Bay Area.

“The two were allegedly spotted at Sobre Mesa in Oakland as well as Craig’s in LA, & the there’s some speculation they could be dating,” the IG post further added.

This report has since been picked up and shared widely by multiple social media pages across different platforms, some with millions of followers. Needless to say, it has created a buzz. But is there any truth to it?

VERDICT: NO! Eilish and Butler haven’t shared anything online or have responded to the rumors. Meanwhile, no other credible platform has confirmed the story.

The Instagram account that made the claim has often posted similar stories in the past, with little to no substantiation to support them. It can be said with a fair amount of certainty that the page shares these claims mainly to farm engagement in the form of comments and shares.

Billie Eilish’s dating life

The two-time Oscar winner has had a rather well-documented social life. In an interview with Variety in 2023, she revealed that she is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and admitted she was surprised it was not widely known until then.

Eilish was last reported to be dating actor Natt Wolff, after photos of the two allegedly kissing in Venice, Italy, went viral.

Who is Jimmy Butler dating?

Butler has been linked to a slew of pop stars in the past, most of them, interestingly, with roots in the Disney Channel system. Including Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. However, the Warriors star has maintained that he has been single for some time.

He does have three children with ex-girlfriend Kailtin Nowak, whom he dated in 2019.

As things stand, it seems unlikely that Butler is dating the multiple Grammy Award winner Eilish without TMZ going all in on the story.