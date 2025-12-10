Tyrese Haliburton Credits Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray for Helping in Achilles Comeback, Sets Bold Goal for December

People watch sports because it’s the best unscripted drama there is. Take last year’s NBA playoffs, for example. Who could have seen the Indiana Pacers’ magical run coming? For a solid two months, basketball fans were transported to a higher plane of existence as Tyrese Haliburton and company provided thrilling finish after thrilling finish, eventually coming within one game of one of the most unlikely NBA championships anyone has ever seen.

But like most great dramas, sports can be heartbreaking. Fans were reminded of that as Haliburton went down with a torn Achilles early in Game 7 of the Finals after a scorching hot start that saw him score nine points in the first seven minutes.

Due to the latest possible timing of that devastating injury, the Pacers ruled him out for this entire season, but NBA fans everywhere are anxious for Hali to get back on the court. He had surgery shortly after going down and has been rehabbing ever since, and as he revealed on Amazon’s NBA Nightcap last night, he’s making great progress.

“I’m in a good space,” he said. “Yesterday was six months for me, so we’re getting there. Things have been going really well. I’m basically doing everything outside of contact right now, so hopefully the goal is that by the end of the month I can start playing one-on-one. It feels like it’s been a long journey, but we’re getting there, day by day.”

Haliburton hasn’t been alone as he works his way back. There’s been a rash of Achilles tears in the NBA recently. So not only does he have the support of the Pacers organization, he’s also formed a bond with star players on other teams who have dealt with the same injury.

“I’m obviously not the only guy going through this,” Hali said. “Jayson [Tatum] has been huge for me. Dejounte Murray has been huge for me.”

Tatum and Murray both tore their Achilles last year as well. Tatum’s injury occurred in the Celtics’ second-round playoff loss to the Knicks, while Murray tore his in late January. Unlike Haliburton, both are expected back this year, with Murray targeting a date sometime after New Year’s and Tatum hoping to rejoin his suddenly streaking Celtics later in the regular season.

The Pacers have understandably had a difficult time without their star point guard, which is almost good in a way since it ensures that there’s no reason to try and rush him back. The team got off to a brutal 2-16 start, though they’ve been better lately in winning four of six.

With over 10 months to go until the start of next year’s regular season, it sounds like Haliburton is on track to be back and better than ever. There’s no dramatic trope better than a good comeback story.