Hours Before Defending Bronny Against Casuals on Twitter, LeBron James Got Hyped Watching Son in USC Threads: “A Storm Is Coming!”

Before the 2023-2024 college basketball season tips off, similar to the NBA, each program has its own media day. The University of Southern California (USC) recently held the official photoshoot for the campaign ahead. Bronny James, who had suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year, was also a part of the photoshoot alongside his teammates. Sharing some photos from the event a few hours before he had to clap back at some Twitter “casuals”, LeBron James used his Instagram story to hype up his eldest son.

Advertisement

Back in July, horrific news of Bronny James collapsing in practice made headlines. Soon enough, the devastating details of the USC Trojan’s cardiac arrest were revealed. The 19-year-old is reportedly quickly recovering from surgery to fix the congenital heart defect. From what LeBron’s social media activities suggest, the 6ft 4” guard will soon make his return to the hardwood.

LeBron James shares photos of Bronny James in USC Trojans uniform

LeBron James is one excited parent. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar often shares his children’s achievements on social media. This time, after the University of Southern California’s photoshoot concluded, the four-time NBA Champ shared some of the photos on his Instagram Story. Hyping up his son, LBJ captioned the story “A storm is coming! H.I.M.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1711938318118605247?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bronny also shared a few clicks from the Trojans’ photoshoot on his own Instagram Story.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyOqOpqPFng/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During the Los Angeles Lakers media day, Bron dished out some positive updates regarding his son’s health. The King disclosed that Bronny was “doing extremely well” after undergoing a “successful surgery”.

“Bronny’s doing extremely well” He’s began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC. [After] the successful surgery that he had … he’s on the up and up,” LeBron said.

Advertisement

From what the situation looks like, there could be a huge possibility that the combo guard will make his return sometime during this season.

LeBron claps back at Twitter casuals

Social media content creator @famouslos32 recently took a dig at all the naysayers who have been criticizing Bronny James’ game. The social media creator made everyone aware of the fact that Bronny was hitting windmill dunks as a high schooler standing at 6ft 2″. The caption of the post on X (Formerly Twitter) read:

Too say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild ! He’s doing this at 6’2 not 6’8 🤷🏾‍♂️

LeBron James backed @famouslos32 and decided to clap back at all of his son’s detractors.

Exactly!!! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1711874971419717949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bronny will surely get his time to prove all the doubters wrong. Until then, the teenager needs to focus on his health.