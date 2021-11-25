Basketball

“Woke athletes like LeBron James put targets on innocent people’s lives”: MMA fighter Colby Covington blasts the King for his political stance

"Woke athletes like LeBron James put targets on innocent people's lives": MMA fighter Colby Covington blasts the King for his political stance
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Nike will create 7 or 8 LeBron James-related products to rival Michael Jordan's basketball line": FSG owner promises the Liverpool owner and Lakers superstar will have an exciting line of new products
Next Article
"Everyone has their own management style"– Guenther Steiner responds to Schumacher's comments on his behaviour with Haas drivers
NBA Latest Post
"Woke athletes like LeBron James put targets on innocent people's lives": MMA fighter Colby Covington blasts the King for his political stance
“Woke athletes like LeBron James put targets on innocent people’s lives”: MMA fighter Colby Covington blasts the King for his political stance

Colby Covington continues to slander 4x champion LeBron James for his political stands while the…