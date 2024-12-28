“Superstar in Donovan” 2x NBA Champion Declares Cavaliers are the Biggest Threat to Celtics Winning Back-to-Back Titles

When the Cleveland Cavaliers started the season 15 games unbeaten, analysts and fans alike predicted they’d be the team to stop the Boston Celtics from going back-to-back. Then they lost their 16th game to the very same Celtics, prompting another set of discussions, this time about how no team in the league is equipped to stop the Lucky Greens. Fast forward to post-Christmas predictions and the Cavs are a whopping 4 games ahead of the Celtics which has led to Norris Cole confidently declaring they pose a very real threat to Joe Mazzulla’s side.

The 2x champion joined ESPN’s game breakdown to discuss just how good the current Cavaliers side is. Cole talked about how the Cleveland roster is built deep and quite capable of taking on the reigning champions.

Not only do they have two very dominant big men in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but their All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is their biggest X-Factor according to the former Heat point guard. Additionally, the Cavaliers are a very well-rounded team and he pointed to their plethora of scoring options off the bench as proof. He ended by claiming the Cavs’ youth would be their most motivating factor, and how the team’s hunger and desire to win is what puts them above other competitors. He added,

“Right now, I will say Cleveland Cavaliers are the bigger threat. They have length to protect the basket in Mobley and Allen. They have perimeter three-point shooting. They have a superstar Donovan Mitchell to go up against Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but their bench. They have a lot of scoring to come off the bench to go along with their defense. But I think they’re young and athletic and hungry so right now I would say they’re the bigger threat.”

While it’s true that the Cavs boast a wealth of talent, there is no real substitute for experience. The Celtics proved this after repeated attempts to reach the promised land, and their failures in their early years provided them with the perfect blueprint of what not to do.

The Cavs are also 1-1 against the Celtics this season. Their team is purring like a well-oiled engine, sure. But the Celtics are one of the most lethal teams in the league on both ends, so it’s never easy to count them out from contention.

What other teams can threaten the Boston Celtics?

Apart from Cleveland, there are only two other teams that can possibly hope to stop the Celtics juggernaut. The New York Knicks, who were touted early in pre-season as one of the biggest threats, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks are only 2 games behind the Greens, and with Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns the hottest new duo in the league, there’s an air of confidence in their stride. If they manage to stay healthy, their roster and coaching are talented enough to at least take the Celtics to 7 games.

Out on the other coast, the Thunder boast a 24-5 record, which is better than the Boston side. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has found a new gear and is averaging 31.1 points. Young stars Jalen Williams and Lu Dort are two-way beasts and offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein has fit perfectly with the team. Doing all this without Chet Holmgren only hints at how devastating they can be with all their stars on the court.

yet, the Celtics still remain the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien, but there is no doubt that their path to the top is bound to be much tougher than it was last year, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the biggest reason why.