“It’s awesome to be able to have teammates I can trust”: Bradley Beal appears to throw shade at Russell Westbrook while lauding KCP, Dinwiddie, and Kuzma after the comeback win against the Heat

Bradley Beal and the Wizards overcome a 16-point deficit, end up defeating the Miami Heat 103-100, finishing the contest on a 19-6 run.

The Washington Wizards have been exceeding all expectations set for them this season, and are now one of the hottest teams in the league. And on Saturday night, Bradley Beal and co. put on yet another terrific show against the Miami Heat.

A contest that witnessed 7 lead changes and 8 ties, finished with Washington overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, to grab a huge 103-100 win, putting an end to a 2-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro continued their incredible performances, combining for 49 points, 7 assists, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals. However, their outstanding night was overshadowed by Beal’s 21-point outing, Harrell’s 13-point performance, KCP and Spencer Dinwiddie’s last quarter heroics, and Kuz’s dying minutes’ free throws.

“We’re getting our D.C. swagger back”: Bradley Beal

Overall, it was a great team performance defending their arena. And Bradley Beal gave flowers to his teammates where it was due. During the postgame interview, Beal lauded his teammates:

“It wasn’t easy. We just stayed in the game, we know it’s a game of runs. We know how tough of a team Miami is and they sent us a message last game.

It’s awesome to be able to have teammates I can trust and be able to get the ball to. For them to make plays, make shots and win us this game. It was definitely big free throws by Kuzma down the stretch, big shots by Spence and KCP, for sure.”

Bradley further spoke about how the team has been looking so far.

“We’re getting our D.C. swagger back. The fans know. They feel the energy and we feed off the energy.

“This team is special. This team is for real. We coming.”

The Wizards are currently sitting in the 2nd position of the East with a spectacular 11-5 record. After playing one more home game, Washington will be going on a 4-game road trip, where they will surely hope to regain the top-most spot of the conference.