mobile app bar

“I Told You Motherf**ker”: Michael Cooper Breaks Down How Larry Bird Humiliated Him With a Picture Perfect Pass

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Michael Cooper (L) and Larry Bird (R)

Time crunch?
Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Larry Bird’s trash-talking lore is the stuff of legend and few in NBA history have ever matched or come close to matching him. Of course, at the height of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, it was Bird’s opponents in the Purple and Gold who received the lion’s share of it. Michael Cooper, a member of the Showtime Lakers of the ’80s, recently revealed one such situation where Bird made him and his teammates appear foolish.

It was a championship game, and Bird was at his usual best, Cooper recalled on VladTV. He told Cooper how he was “going to wear his a** down”. 

Telling those guarding him what he was going to do was a signature Bird move, and most of the time, he got it right. So, Cooper prepared himself for something, only for Bird to flip the switch and proceed to do something completely different. It caught Cooper and the Lakers off guard.

“So, I’m like, what, okay. I’ll get in my best defensive stance. He comes down on this side, and he comes off, and he comes off Robert Parish, and I’m trailing him, Kareem’s [Abdul-Jabbar] trailing him, and this is the play we had all talked about,” Cooper said.

“He comes up, he [Parish] throws Larry the ball, he catches it, he goes up in the air, I’m right there, I’m about to push this right down your throat,” he continued. “Kareem jumps up, and our hands are out… and I don’t know how this guy got that ball to Parish.” 

It was top-tier deception. Everyone on the Lakers, even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, thought he would shoot and set up their defensive structure accordingly. Why? Because Bird said he would. Sadly for the Lakers, the Celtics icon was lying, and the play ended with Parish dunking the ball.

Bird, afterwards, started laughing. “He looks at me. I told you, motherf******,” Cooper recalled him saying, letting out a laugh himself.

It’s been decades, so it’s natural to remember this as an eventful incident in their glittering careers. But back when it did happen, Cooper and co. felt deflated. “You just are humiliated by that, because it’s what he says. He’s gonna tell you what he’s gonna do. And he goes out and does it…” 

Cooper concluded by revealing that it was the last time Bird trash-talked to him, because he understood that they would plan differently. But he did acknowledge that Bird was the ultimate trash-talker.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these