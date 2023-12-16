“I Got Two 7ft Sons”: Anthony Edwards Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert During Timberwolves Holiday Shopping Spree

Dec 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrate during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards recently found themselves at a Target in Minnesota. The two players decided to use their time to help some fans with their holiday shopping.

In an Instagram video posted by sneakerreporter, ANT and KAT were seen buying video games and consoles for kids while also taking pictures with fans and roasting each other to make everyone laugh. Edwards was seen inviting one kid to buy him a Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, with KAT accompanying him on the shopping spree, the 22-year-old decided to have a little fun along the way. Staying true to his playful nature, Edwards ended up hilariously trolling his veteran teammate. The Minnesota SG was asked by a young fan if another kid was his son. However, in what was a hilarious response, Edwards ended up claiming that KAT was only one of his two sons.

“Yeah he is my other son right here,” he said, leading to an immediate retort from the 28-year-old. “I ain’t your son,” Towns quickly responded.

However, Ant-Man was not done, and ended up claiming that he had more than one son. “He [Towns] is my taller son though. I got two 7 ft sons, KAT and Gobert,” Edwards added, prompting Towns to smile. The two players were out on a noble initiative and ended up making the most of their trip.

While KAT was not impressed, he chose to ignore ANT’s taunts eventually and simply focussed on the task at hand. Timberwolves fans will be happy to see the kind of impact both the stars are trying to make on the community off the court.

Things certainly seem to be working out on court as well, with the Timberwolves currently off to a 18-5 start this season.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are behind the Timberwolves’ success

KAT and Edwards have proved to be one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA this season. The two players have both been in imperious form, averaging 21.6 and 23.6 points per game respectively. Edwards has established himself as one of the top offensive prodigies to watch out for.

The Wolves’ success has been possible also due to the All-Star level performances from Rudy Gobert. The French international is currently anchoring the best defense in the league.

The Timberwolves finally appear to have a bona fide big 3 of their own and are looking like serious title contenders. Their record means that they are comprehensively on the top of the Western Conference, and fans will be hoping that their three best players carry on in the same vein.