“Feels Good to Come in Here Expecting to Win”: Anthony Edwards Expresses Gratitude as Timberwolves Start 7–0 at Home

Credits: Nov 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered tonight’s competition on a two-game winning streak. Having defeated the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks, everyone wondered whether or not Anthony Edwards and co. could keep their momentum going with a win over the in-form Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

Marinating their flawless record at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched yet another victory, defeating the Joel Embiid-less Sixers 112-99. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert lodged solid double-doubles. However, it was Anthony Edwards who was the undisputed star of the night. Continuing his hot streak of performances, Ant put up a game-high 31 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/11AWH/status/1727543474805674352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Entering the Thanksgiving break with a conference-best 11-3 record is significant for the Wolves. Not only is this the best start in their franchise history, but starting the campaign with seven straight wins at home is also a first.

Edwards revealed being extremely grateful for the start that his team has had. For the first time in his four-year career, he feels “good” that the Wolves are expected to win their home matchup.

“It feels good to come in here expecting to win. I’ve been here, this is my fourth year, all three years I never came in and was, like, ‘Oh, we (fixin’ to) win tonight.’” Anthony Edwards expressed gratitude.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JonKrawczynski/status/1727541861156315642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Edwards has popped up in several MVP conversations

After their subpar performance last season, several analysts and enthusiasts believed that the Minnesota Timberwolves would part ways with either of their two big men – KAT or Gobert. However, the team has proved their naysayers wrong, showing that they can co-exist with both.

Advertisement

From what we’ve seen in the first 14 games of their 2023-2024 campaign, the Wolves are a much more well-balanced team than they were last year. Compared to their disastrous 2022-2023 season, Chris Finch’s team has developed a great on-court chemistry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolvesRadio/status/1727532675332763721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While several players of the Wolves have been playing up to the mark, Anthony Edwards’ dominance is a huge reason behind the team’s latest success. Averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Edwards is putting up career-highs in all major stats.

Such a brilliant performance will certainly be rewarded with an All-Star nod. However, judging by the fact that there are several figures in the basketball community who have dubbed him as an MVP contender, there is a huge possibility that the 6ft 4” guard gets named as an All-NBA player.