“Feels Like a Windmill 360 Dunk”: Buddy Hield Describes the Effect Stephen Curry’s Shooting Has on the Crowd

After Klay Thompson moved to Dallas, fans wondered who would Stephen Curry pair up with to lead the Warriors’ three-point contingent. Before the start of the new season, the Dubs signed Buddy Hield as a solution to that problem. Within a month of playing alongside the greatest shooter of all time, Hield has developed a rapport that’s going to benefit the franchise in the long run.

The 31-year-old is one of the best shooters in the league right now, specializing in three-point shooting like his superstar teammate. During a conversation with Jim Rome on his show, Hield detailed what it feels like to witness a Stephen Curry classic as his teammate.

Hield pointed out that whenever Steph shoots the ball, “It feels like it’s a 360 dunk,” because of how the crowd erupts inside the arena. Labelling the Warriors superstar as “the Guy” when it comes to long-range shooting, Hield said that it’s a treat to watch Steph do his thing.

In his opinion, Steph has strong control over the crowd inside an arena because of his unmatched ability to make insane shots. It’s somewhat similar to the control that great musicians have over their audience. He said, “That’s what they come to see him do. And when we go on runs, his 3-pointers feel like nine-point plays because it’s that [effective] on the whole crowd.”

.@buddyhield on how Steph Curry's 3-ball actually feels like a 9 point play. pic.twitter.com/mI0QGGfYGH — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 5, 2024

Hield himself has a clinical finish for his shots.

Rome even congratulated him for moving onto the 20th spot on the NBA’s list of three-pointers made, all time. Despite his own startling reputation, Hield knows that there’s only one GOAT shooter.

Hield has been in awe of Stephen Curry

Although the three-pointers have become the most dominant form of scoring in the league, no other team plays the three-point game like the Warriors. The reason behind that is obvious, only they have the best shooter in the game. So, when it was time for Hield to join forces with the GOAT, he was very excited.

During his conversation with Rome, he said, “I always say now I have someone who can shoot better than me, and he can do it all…All different levels, from the three, the middy and to the rim. And just watching him work out, the way he goes about his day to day, and the way he attacks his workout like it’s nothing, it’s so unreal.”

Unreal might be the best word to describe Steph’s shooting. Even after witnessing greatness for over a decade, fans still can’t get enough of it. Because Hield’s chances of getting better at shooting have gone up exponentially by joining Steph, we might get to witness a 2.0 version of the Splash Brothers in Golden State.