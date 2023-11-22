“Fighting for That $500,000″: Shaquille O’Neal Resonates LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Explains Motivation Behind In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament is heating up, with teams making their way to the next round. The Indiana Pacers were the first to make it out of the group stage. They were named a quarterfinalist after taking down the Hawks. Soon after, the Lakers beat the Jazz and became the 2nd quarterfinalist. Shaquille O’Neal and the Inside Crew watched live as LeBron James and co. dominated their way to a 32-point win over the Jazz.

Advertisement

After the games, the Inside Crew recapped all the games that took place tonight. They then went on to talk about the increased level of intensity during the In-Season Tournament(IST). Shaquille O’Neal, in his analysis, did what he knows best. He kept it real and said,

“Listen, I’m gonna just keep it real: They’re not fighting for the trophy, they’re fighting for that $500,000.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1727199115464110226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq, as always, made sure that he highlighted the priority for the players. He complimented the IST, saying, “It’s very exciting what they’re doing, but it ain’t about the trophy. It’s about each player getting that $500,000.”

This sounds very similar to what LeBron James said after the Lakers’ first IST game. Nearly 2 weeks ago, when the Lakers beat the Suns, Bron got on the mic after the win and said, “Y’all heard that there’s $500,000 on the line, so we’re going for that.”

Not too long ago, Zion Williamson reiterated the same as well. Talking after the win, the former #1 pick said,

“500 bands. Come on, man…when you got $500,000 on the line…”

Advertisement

So far, the In-Season Tournament has been a hit. The fans love it, and the players are finding that extra motivation every single game. The coaches seem to think so as well.

NBA Coaches React To The In-Season Tournament

Initially, not everyone was sold on the idea of an In-Season Tournament. However, after playing three of four games each, the coaches seem to think differently. Before the game against the Jazz tonight, Darvin Ham talked about the IST and said,

“I definitely think it’s going to stick. I just think it’s going to grow and different elements will be added to it to enhance it even more. And then we’ll see where it goes. I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

He believes the IST has added some level of spice and excitement to what would’ve been a plain regular-season game.

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors has always been a fan of the idea. Ever since it was announced, he was on board with it. Around 4 months ago, Kerr spoke on it and said,

“I’m excited… I think being creative with the regular season has been really successful. Excited about this mid-season tournament too. It’s going to add an element of excitement and energy for the players, the coaches, and the fans.”

Kerr had it right. The IST is doing exactly what he’d said and more. Now that we have two quarter-finalists, it’ll be fun to see who wins the rest of the four groups, and more so, who emerges as the Wild-Card.