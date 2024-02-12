“Finally Met Taylor Swift”: Shaquille O’Neal Rejoices Over Himself And ABG’s CEO Getting A Chance To Meet The Pop Idol At Chiefs-49ers SB LVIII

The Super Bowl LVIII is underway as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Fransisco 49ers. The Super Bowl, the biggest event of the NFL, has attracted numerous big names and faces in attendance. And NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of them. While in attendance, Shaq uploaded a picture to his official Instagram account sharing the frame with pop idol Taylor Swift and Canadian businessman, Jamie Salter.

Shaquille O’Neal could be seen posing next to Taylor Swift who was in attendance to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Big Aristotle also had billionaire businessman Jamie Salter in the frame as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend captioned the image, “Finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag.”

For those who do not know, Shaquille O’Neal and Jamie Salter go way back and have known each other for a while. Jamie Salter is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Authentic Brands Group, a company in which Shaq is one of the biggest shareholders.

Shaquille O’Neal had expressed interest in meeting Taylor Swift and it looks like the four-time NBA champion ended up manifesting that for himself. While fans were not happy seeing snippets of Swift amid NFL games, Shaq did not feel the same way.

He thought it was a smart move by the NFL that they constantly kept showing glimpses of her during games. Given her popularity and fan following, O’Neal credited the NFL’s marketing team for it.

“She’s definitely a cultural icon. She definitely has a lot of fans, so the marketing department is very smart when they swing the camera toward her every time. I want to meet her.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s words are dead on the money. The presence of Taylor Swift can prove to be a powerful tool in attracting more fans to the NFL. Of course, there is always the chance of annoying the more pure fans of the sport. However, even the tiniest snippets of Taylor Swift amid games can result in a big jump in the number of eyes on Kansas City Chiefs games.

Shaquille O’Neal shares the frame with Taylor Swift

Everyone has their own take on who would win the Super Bowl LVIII. Fans could go either way while analysts have their own take on who would go home with the win and championship ring as well.

Even Shaquille O’Neal indulged himself in who would win the Super Bowl. The Big Aristotle feels that it would be the Kansas City Chiefs taking home the coveted trophy by a margin and also earning bragging rights for the year.

He also predicted that after their win, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce would end up proposing to her on live television in front of the entire nation. Now, that would really be a sight to see. Tune into the Super Bowl to see who would come out on top and whether the Chiefs do win, leading to Kelce’s proposal.