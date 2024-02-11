“Going to Propose to Taylor Swift”: Shaquille O’Neal Supports Wild Super Bowl Prediction about Travis Kelce, Picks Chiefs to Win

Shaquille O’Neal seemed to be amused by the prediction that if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, their tight end Travis Kelce would propose to pop sensation Taylor Swift in front of the whole world. This wild prediction was posted on Instagram by a user named panachetalkpodcast, who claimed that he had the leaked ‘script’ of this year’s Super Bowl.

As per the mentioned script, the user predicted that the Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl and when that happened Kelce would propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift on his knee at the 50-yard line. The prophecy also included a prediction of the game’s scoreline.

The Instagram user predicted, “In the Superbowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to beat the San Francisco 49ers 27 to 14. And Travis Kelce at the 50-yard line in front of the whole world is going to take a knee and he is going to propose Taylor Swift.”

Shaq got a whiff of this bold Instagram post and shared it on his Instagram story. He didn’t write anything from his side but his share indicated that he likes such a possibility. Even if he does not believe in the prophesy, he probably wouldn’t mind seeing something sensational like that happen on the big day.

This narrative shows how this year’s Super Bowl is being dominated by the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating scene. In this wake, Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt hinted at Swift making it to the Super Bowl game.

Taylor Swift continues to dominate the NFL news cycle

Kelce and Swift were regularly seen holding hands during the NFL season. There were many instances when the pop superstar was cheering on the tight end from the stands. The romance between these two high-voltage personalities has remained the talk of the town even as the ultimate box-office event Super Bowl is imminent. Fans have been wondering if the top-notch vocalist will make it to the 49ers-Chiefs grand affair. Swift has been on The Eras Tour in Japan which just ended on February 10.

Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt broke the news that she is indeed coming to the game. During Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas, she heartily revealed, “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

If Swift makes it to the Super Bowl then the cameras will remind us of her presence at every turn. As NFL and pop music intersects, we are witnessing one of the most if not the most blockbuster couple of all time.