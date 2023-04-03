“Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Joel Embiid!”: Shaquille O’Neal Hints at His MVP Bias on Recent IG Story

Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Milwaukee for their 4th and final matchup of the regular season with the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. were ready to host the MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid. After having lost 2 out of their last 3 previous matchups, Giannis made sure, they leveled the series tonight.

The 2x MVP put the Bucks on his back and delivered yet another incredible performance. He scored 33 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished 6 assists, blocked 3 shots, and got a steal, while leading the Bucks to a 117-104 win.

Joel Embiid scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 5 assists, but the Sixers didn’t have enough in their tank to stop NBA’s top team. After their game ended, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help himself but take it to Instagram to share a story for the Greek Freak.

Is Shaquille O’Neal making a case for Giannis Antetokounmpo as MVP?

After the Milwaukee win, Shaquille O’Neal took it to his Instagram to share a story with a graphic of Giannis standing over Joel Embiid.

Is Shaq endorsing Giannis as MVP over Embiid? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nLoT3UNOqy — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) April 3, 2023

With just a week of regular season basketball left, the MVP race is tighter than ever. Nikola Jokic is back on top of the MVP ladder, with Joel Embiid sitting as a close second. Giannis is #3 on the ladder, but maybe their recent performances are going to shake things up. Embiid went 0-2 against Jokic(DNP) and Giannis. Jokic won the contest over both of them, but has missed his last three games. On the other hand, Giannis has been dominating and looks geared up for the postseason.

These 3 teams played each other in the last 8 days. Their stats: 56 PTS 64 PTS 28 PTS

23 REB 23 REB 9 REB

23 AST 10 AST 5 AST

58 FG% 77 FG% 44 FG%

+30 +41 -10

2-0 1-1 0-1 pic.twitter.com/E7ebj2q4ZK — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2023

At a time when the stakes are so high, this is the second time in the past few days that Shaquille O’Neal has taken it to his stories to praise Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maybe he’s trying to help the Greek Freak solidify his case for the prestigious Michael Jordan trophy.

Shaquille O’Neal called Giannis the modern day ‘Shaq’

Shaquille O’Neal recently underwent hip replacement surgery. After the same, in the first interview post surgery, Shaq refused to acknowledge that there is anyone like himself in the NBA. However, not too long after, a clip resurfaced of the time from earlier in the season when O’Neal called Giannis the modern-day Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal saw the same, and shared it on his Instagram stories for the audience to see. The timing of all of this just points out that maybe Big Diesel wants Giannis to win his 3rd MVP this year.