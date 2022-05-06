“First Kevin Durant, then LeBron James, and now Kobe Bryant. Colin Cowherd needs to stop!”: Veteran broadcaster gets called out for frequently changing his stance on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently battling the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

While the Bucks have been missing a key player in Khris Middleton, 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been up to the task and carried the offensive load for the Bucks in the playoffs so far.

Not only is the big man scoring efficiently, he has been fantastic defensively as well. Given how impactful he has been, Antetokounmpo deservedly has had many plaudits vouching for him.

But one name among the plaudits has stood out, Colin Cowherd. The veteran analyst has often been known for his polarizing takes. Be it claiming that the 2020 Lakers would fail in playoffs or else, Cowherd’s stance on topics has always been dicey. It seems like his takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading to a similar path.

Colin Cowherd’s recent comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo show his fickle stance on the ‘Greek Freak’

Ever since the Bucks won the NBA title in the 2021 Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo has gained multiple fans and it seems like Colin Cowherd has also joined the bandwagon since.

Months ago Cowherd who claimed that LeBron James is still the best player in the league and technically has no flaws in his game, has now somehow flipped a switch.

With Giannis leading the Bucks to third seed and Bron and the Lakers not even making it to the playoffs, the veteran analyst has suddenly become a big Giannis fan.

After the Nets crashed out of the playoffs, Cowherd claimed that Giannis is much better than Kevin Durant ever was. This stance somehow now has changed into a comparison between Giannis and LeBron James.

The NBA belongs to Giannis. @ColinCowherd explains: “We are looking at a longer, taller version of LeBron in his prime.” pic.twitter.com/xP1fKXnlMm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 2, 2022

In a recent episode of the Herd, the 58-year-old compared the ‘Greek Freak’ to a longer and taller version of LeBron James in his prime. The cherry on top, however, was yesterday’s take where Cowherd claimed that Giannis’ prime is better than that of Kobe Bryant.

It seems Colin Cowherd is switching gears faster than a race car would with all of his takes. Given how fickle he often has been with these opinions, if we see an early exit by the Bucks, the narrative of Giannis not being the best player in the league is a real possibility.