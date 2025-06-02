First Motivated by Michael Jordan, Victor Oladipo Reveals How Dwyane Wade Inspired His Game

In sports, much like in art, inspiration takes many forms. An athlete’s motivation can come from a variety of sources—whether it’s a player they grew up watching on TV or someone they consciously choose to emulate. NBA players are no different, as Victor Oladipo recently revealed.

Advertisement

Born in 1992, Oladipo—a skilled shooting guard of Nigerian descent who grew up in the DMV’s renowned basketball hub—was drawn to the game early on.

“Honestly, before anything else, it was just a feeling. I was just drawn to the game and the best versions of the game,” he stated, in conversation with Dwight Howard on his Above the Rim Podcast.

But, as he grew up, like many people of his generation and the one before, he idolized Michael Jordan before shifting his attention. “At my youngest point of wanting to be an NBA player, [I watched] Michael Jordan, and obviously, it was like I want to be the best.”

For Oladipo, the reality of his physical limitations struck him at an early age. Consequently, the two-guard turned his focus to Dwyane Wade, whom he regarded as a better representation of the type of player he aspired to be.

“And then, as I grew older, I realized I might not be 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7, so I was drawn to D-Wade because I felt that the things he could do on a court—like bending a corner, splitting through screens, and stuff like that, I was just drawn to that. I thought, “Yeah, I want to move like that,” explained Oladipo.

Interestingly, their paths crossed multiple times before he even donned an NCAA jersey, including a memorable meeting at the White House.” We kept running into each other,” Oladipo recalled.

“My senior year in high school, I got invited to the White House, and I am one of 12 people from my high school because [President Barack] Obama is having a Father’s Day dinner. As we’re walking up to the White House, this lady says, “Make sure you button up your shirt; you’re about to see Dwayne Wade. Nobody even said anyone was going to be there. I thought he was seeing Obama.”

After getting over the shock of being told he was going to meet Wade, Oladipo had the chance to discuss his college options. At the center of that conversation was Tom Crean—Wade’s former coach at Marquette—who was now recruiting Oladipo to play for him.

Wade’s opinion played a significant role in shaping Oladipo’s decision.

“Tom Crean was his coach at Marquette. What do you think about Tom Crean as a coach? [Wad] said he’s the reason why I am the man I am today, and then I committed the next day.”

Watching game film with Wade further deepened Oladipo’s respect. “I had a chance to watch game film with D-Wade to hang out with him during some Pacers series when he was in the Heat, too. I just felt like that was someone I could really mold my game after.”

Oladipo’s NBA journey began in 2013 when he was drafted second overall by the Orlando Magic. He would go on to suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat—but it was during his time with the Pacers that his career truly blossomed.

In 2018, Oladipo earned spots on both the All-NBA Third Team and the NBA All-Defensive First Team. That same year, he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player—all while donning a Pacers jersey.

Unfortunately, injuries have cast a long shadow over his career. A ruptured quad tendon in 2019 sidelined him for an entire year, and recurring knee issues in the seasons that followed continued to limit his time on the court.

Oladipo’s story is a testament to how shifting role models can shape an athlete’s path. From admiring Jordan’s greatness to drawing strength from Wade’s grit and resilience, Oladipo channeled inspiration into forging his own identity in the game.