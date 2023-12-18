“First Plane Ride For The Visit”: When Tween Charles Barkley’s Visit to His Father’s House in Los Angeles Changed Their Relationship Forever

The unconventional dynamic between Charles Barkley and his father, Frank Barkley, shaped his journey at an early age. It all took place in 1972 after Frank visited Charles’ mother, Charcey Glenn’s house in Leeds, Alabama. He invited his son to spend the summer with him in Los Angeles as a young and excited Charles agreed to the invitation. While the child looked forward to spending more time with his father, Charcey Glenn, Barkley’s mother hoped for better times both financially and emotionally.

The reality turned out to be the exact opposite of it as Glenn mentioned.

“It wasn’t long before Charles and I both realized that it was a wasted visit. Charles took his first plane ride for the visit, but he didn’t enjoy himself one bit.”

Charcey further mentioned, “Over the next few years his dad sent me $10 to $12 on a couple of occasions”.

The visit frustrated Charles as he was left heartbroken because of his father’s antics.

“When Charles got home, he was more hurt and upset than I had ever seen him in his life.”

The sadness of her son angered Charcey as she eventually had to control herself. “I could have gotten my hands on Frank that night,” she later mentioned before adding, “I think I could’ve killed him”.

The instance scarred yet shaped the tween as he pleaded to become a bigger person. He stopped waiting for Frank’s aid and became determined to make a name for himself. His mother pointed it out, highlighting,

“Charles said he would never ask his father for anything else as long as he lived. He never did.”

Despite the courage, a young Barkley needed a father figure in his growing-up years. Two decades after the incident, the NBA star shed light on precisely that, stating, “When I was young, I would see other kids with their fathers and felt empty, like I was being cheated”. “I missed his companionship. I missed having an older friend,” he mentioned in 1992 while looking back on his childhood.

How Charles Barkley shaped his own destiny

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, the 1993 MVP looked back on those instances from his life. He even publicly revealed his anger toward his father as a child. It was spurred by how Frank never kept his promise and even stepped back from helping his family. “He kept saying he was going to send us money, and he didn’t do it,” Charles mentioned.

Yet, the 11x All-Star never gave up as he kept his faith as a tween. “I was standing by the mailbox, like once every three or four months (waiting for the check),” he stated. Still, the cruelty of reality hit him every single time as he revealed, “But it never came”.

All this ignited a spark a Barkley propelling him to success soon after. The disappointments as a tween combined with his failures as a teen, fueled his growth. Soon, in his 16 years of NBA stint, he generated enough wealth to save his house from its troubled past.