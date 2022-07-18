“First time I heard my wife was cheating .. I told her ‘I am Giannis not Max’”: Antetokounmpo comes up with another corny yet hilarious joke, leaves everyone in splits

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just a great basketball player he also has some of the best dad jokes in the history of mankind.

Giannis Antetokounmpo at quite a young age has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. In fact, the Greek international is the youngest in the NBA’s top-75 players list announced last year.

Even before the start of last season, the 27-year-old had achieved so much that if he retired just after winning the 2021 NBA championship he would still be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a legend of the game.

The Greek Freak’s complete resume last year, with 5 All-Star, 5 All-NBA, 4 All-Defensive teams, 2 MVPs, a DPOY, and a Finals MVP was better and much more versatile than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James at 26 years of age.

He’s among the elite and has everything in the world but still, his go-to fun thing to do, like most other immigrants, is the good old dad jokes. The man has given us one more recently to add to his long list of terrible yet funny jokes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his dad jokes are a few of the best things about Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have a big task this offseason to get better and add a player that can help them compete if Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday suffer any kind of injury at any point of the season. That’s how he can keep his upward trajectory at pace with the legends of the game.

While Bucks have acquired MarJon Beauchamp from the recent Drafts and Joe Ingles from the Blazers who will be a big help from the bench in their contention, they need more. But Giannis, it seems, is not much bothered about that. He has a new joke for us to enjoy.

While Antetokounmpo keeps being as joyous as he is despite all the early success in his career, the Bucks need to capitalise on it and do something towards making themselves a basketball dynasty much like the Spurs did with their 6’11 beast back in 1997.

Giannis is even better than Tim Duncan just looking at their athleticism. If he’s able to be as formidable as him and his team will be able to find him his David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker, Milwaukee will surely be a dynasty. But they’ll have to find their Gregg Popovic for it first, if Mike Budenholzer has that in him, now is time to show up.