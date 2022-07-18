Basketball

“First time I heard my wife was cheating .. I told her ‘I am Giannis not Max’”: Antetokounmpo comes up with another corny yet hilarious joke, leaves everyone in splits

“First time I heard that my wife was cheating .. I said ‘I am Giannis not Max’”: Antetokounmpo comes up with another corny yet hilarious joke, leaves everyone in splits
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Bronny James activated the LeGene!": NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James' eldest son's highlights in Nike Peach Jam
Next Article
6'5" James Harden talks about Joel Embiid, defends his performance last season and explains his $15 Million pay-cut
NBA Latest Post
James Harden talks about Joel Embiid, defends his performance last season and explains his $15 Million pay-cut
6’5″ James Harden talks about Joel Embiid, defends his performance last season and explains his $15 Million pay-cut

Sixers star James Harden explains his mindset going into the next season, things with Joel…